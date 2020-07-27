Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

shares
comments
Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
By:
Jul 27, 2020, 3:20 PM

McLaren Formula 1 chief Andreas Seidl has criticised the decision to let rival teams take a token-free update for their 2021 cars thanks to a loophole in the regulations.

All 10 F1 teams will continue to race with their 2020 cars next year as part of the agreements to protect the sport and cut costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams are permitted to spend two development tokens for updates on their car between seasons, and were required to inform the FIA of where they would be used last Wednesday.

But it emerged over the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend that the wording of the regulations means customer teams that receive year-old parts from a larger outfit can take some updates for free.

The rule applies closest to Racing Point and AlphaTauri, who received listed parts from Mercedes and Red Bull respectively.

In the case of Racing Point, the team will be able to upgrade its current 2019-spec Mercedes gearbox to the 2020-spec for next season without spending any of its update tokens.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and Renault executive director Marcin Budkowski both expressed their frustration over the apparent loophole, feeling all teams should be limited to only make updates via the token system.

McLaren F1 boss Seidl echoed their thoughts, having already accepted that his team will have to spend both of its tokens on accommodating the new Mercedes engine for 2021 when it switches from existing supplier Renault.

"We're also not happy with that ruling, because for us, it simply is not logical," Seidl said.

"If you compare it with our situation, we've had a contract in place since quite some time that we are doing the switch from the Renault power unit to the Mercedes power unit.

"We have to accept that in the end the two tokens each team has available, we have to use for that, which we were happy to accept that compromise.

"If you compare that with another team, getting an upgrade from '19 to '20, [a] gearbox for example or suspension bits, being able to do that token-free just doesn't make sense.

"But that's something we bring up again with some other teams to the FIA. It's simply down to the FIA to comment on this."

Asked if the ruling that resulted in this loophole was challenged at the time, Seidl said that talks were still ongoing with the FIA over the decision.

"That has been and still is a permanent dialogue that we're in," Seidl explained.

"Obviously there's still a lot of work ongoing together with the FIA in terms of finalising details of the regulations. That's where we are in at the moment.

"I think within these discussions, with what Mattia and Marcin said, I think it is simply important to bring this topic on the table again as well."

Related video

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Previous article

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary
1h

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Oliveira disputes Binder’s account of Turn 1 KTM clash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira disputes Binder’s account of Turn 1 KTM clash

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future

Newey DTM drive came from father, Berger “talking rubbish”
DTM DTM / Breaking news
2h

Newey DTM drive came from father, Berger “talking rubbish”

Latest news

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

2
Formula 1

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

1h
3
Formula 1

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

3h
4
MotoGP

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

1h
5
DTM

Newey DTM drive came from father, Berger “talking rubbish”

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Latest news

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
Formula 1

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races
Formula 1

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.