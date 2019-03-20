Leclerc already pushing Ferrari engineers hard

Leclerc was signed to replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari after just one year in F1 with Sauber.

He finished fifth, just behind four-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel after being denied a chance to attack him late on, in his debut in last weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

Asked by Motorsport.com to appraise Leclerc's first weekend for Ferrari, Binotto said: "I'm happy, I'm happy the way he's behaving as a team player.

"Not only as a driver, he's very helpful for the team. He [is] very involved trying to do his best, pushing the engineers hard to try to do [get] even them to improve themselves and to have a better car.

"If we judge his entire weekend it's a pretty strong one. His qualy wasn't perfect, he's aware of it, but I think he drove well also in Q1, Q2.

"Maybe not perfect in Q3, but generally speaking he had a good weekend. His second stint was also performing well.

"I'm happy with the way he's approaching the first race and it's a good starting point."

The dynamic between Leclerc and Vettel has been highlighted by many F1 figures as a key storyline in 2019.

Leclerc, on a better strategy than Vettel, would likely have been able to pass his new teammate for fourth and beaten him at the first attempt had Ferrari not chosen to adopt a zero-risk approach at the end of the grand prix.

Vettel reiterated his belief that Leclerc will "put a lot of pressure on me the whole season" when asked by Motorsport.com to consider Leclerc's debut and his own first start for Ferrari back in 2015.

"For Charles, obviously it's a dream coming true - similar to me, [but] obviously at a different point in his career," said Vettel.

"It's quite nice to be that young and join a big team like that.

"I think he's done really well from what I've seen so far, he will put a lot of pressure on me the whole season.

"I'm aware of that and I think it will be very close.

"He's very talented, I want to meet his parents and congratulate them because by the looks of it they brought up a nice boy, and a fast driver too.

"I'm sure we'll have tough and tight battles this year, but more than anything I hope we have a lot of fun together."