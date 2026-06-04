Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell tipped to beat Kimi Antonelli at Monaco GP as Mercedes battle heats up

Formula 1
Monaco GP
George Russell tipped to beat Kimi Antonelli at Monaco GP as Mercedes battle heats up

F1 to stay in Las Vegas until 2037 after signing 10-year extension

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
F1 to stay in Las Vegas until 2037 after signing 10-year extension

Ralf Schumacher marries partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez ceremony

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ralf Schumacher marries partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez ceremony

How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Arvid Lindblad explains why "lavish Monaco stereotype" holds no appeal

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Arvid Lindblad explains why "lavish Monaco stereotype" holds no appeal

Audi unveils Nuvolari supercar that could underpin its next GT3 contender

DTM
Audi unveils Nuvolari supercar that could underpin its next GT3 contender

Lewis Hamilton stuns F1 fans with limited edition Ducati paddock entrance in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton stuns F1 fans with limited edition Ducati paddock entrance in Monaco

IndyCar Officiating goes public with new post-event reports

IndyCar
Madison
IndyCar Officiating goes public with new post-event reports
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc: Monaco the track to bet on Ferrari, but Mercedes still favourite

Ferrari is many people's favourite for victory in Monaco this weekend, but Charles Leclerc reckons Mercedes still holds the edge

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc reckons Monaco is the perfect track for Ferrari to shine, but still thinks Mercedes holds the edge this weekend after a dominant start to Formula 1 in 2026.

The Silver Arrows has won all five grands prix this year which leaves it with a 72-point advantage over second-placed Ferrari who is a step ahead of McLaren in third.

But this weekend might be the toughest challenge yet for Mercedes because while it holds a horsepower advantage, it is the low-speed corners where Ferrari is strong.

So it is widely believed that the characteristics of the tight Monaco street circuit should give the Scuderia the edge, but Leclerc isn’t getting ahead of himself for his home race.

“No,” he said, when asked if he agrees with the Ferrari favourite tag. “I think we are in a better place. If there's one track I will bet on us, it's probably Monaco.

“However, I still believe that Mercedes have had a significant advantage since the beginning of the year. So I think they will be very, very strong. I think McLaren will be very strong as well. I think Red Bull will be very strong.

“But it's true that on the other tracks so far, we've been struggling quite a bit in the straights, which should be less of a problem and we have a good, strong package chassis-wise and aero-wise.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

“So I think it could help us. But Mercedes, I think, will still remain the team to beat.”

One of the individuals to have placed the favourite tag on Ferrari is McLaren driver Lando Norris, who claimed last time out in Canada that “their low-speed performance is far better”.

Read Also:

The reigning world champion still holds some optimism for this weekend though having won the Monaco Grand Prix last year - but added that McLaren should remain third in the pecking order.

“Our run into this weekend last year was probably a little bit better than we've had this year,” said Norris, who retired with a gearbox problem in Montreal.

“So maybe not quite to the level it was last season. But I think we're optimistic. We still want to come in with hopes of trying to achieve a pole and trying to achieve a win - that's still the goals we want to set ourselves.

“But Ferrari and Mercedes have obviously been very strong, Mercedes even more so. So we're not getting ahead of ourselves, we don't want to be too optimistic.

"But at the same time, we want to come into weekends at the minute. I think we've given ourselves the chance to come into weekends with the belief that it's possible, and that's the way we want to stay for now.”

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Automobile Club de Monaco mascot

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Cadillac front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Emerson Fittipaldi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Dan Towriss, Cadillac CEO and his wife Cassidy

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Audi front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren M2B

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the harbour

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
53
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 teams exploit rear wing loophole for Monaco
Next article Fernando Alonso "optimistic" Aston Martin has fixed cockpit issue for Monaco GP

Top Comments
More from
Ed Hardy

Valtteri Bottas slams "b*******" Cadillac F1 exit rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Valtteri Bottas slams "b*******" Cadillac F1 exit rumours

Laurent Mekies confident F1 will make changes needed for Max Verstappen to stay

Formula 1
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Laurent Mekies confident F1 will make changes needed for Max Verstappen to stay

How Max Verstappen's Nurburgring adventure marked the next phase of his legacy

GT
How Max Verstappen's Nurburgring adventure marked the next phase of his legacy
More from
Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc summoned by FIA stewards before hitting the track in Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc summoned by FIA stewards before hitting the track in Monaco

Charles Leclerc: ‘I've never considered leaving Ferrari’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc: ‘I've never considered leaving Ferrari’

Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
More from
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton stuns F1 fans with limited edition Ducati paddock entrance in Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton stuns F1 fans with limited edition Ducati paddock entrance in Monaco

Charles Leclerc tipped for Monaco response after “mildly concerning” weekend

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc tipped for Monaco response after “mildly concerning” weekend

How Ferrari and Audi could decide Max Verstappen's F1 future

Formula 1
Canadian GP
How Ferrari and Audi could decide Max Verstappen's F1 future

Latest news

George Russell tipped to beat Kimi Antonelli at Monaco GP as Mercedes battle heats up

Formula 1
Monaco GP
George Russell tipped to beat Kimi Antonelli at Monaco GP as Mercedes battle heats up

F1 to stay in Las Vegas until 2037 after signing 10-year extension

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
F1 to stay in Las Vegas until 2037 after signing 10-year extension

Ralf Schumacher marries partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez ceremony

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ralf Schumacher marries partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez ceremony

How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Feature

Discover prime content

Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Ronald Vording
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Roberto Chinchero
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

How to simplify the complex subject of F1's electrical rules

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Pat Symonds
How to simplify the complex subject of F1's electrical rules
View more