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Sergio Perez's F1 comeback erased his self-doubt: "I proved to myself I'm still one of the best"

Perez says his Red Bull Formula 1 struggles made him feel like "maybe I'm the problem", but he feels his early form with Cadillac have erased those doubts

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Cadillac veteran Sergio Perez says he has now "proven" to himself that he still has what it takes to be a top line F1 driver.

Perez was unceremoniously dumped by Red Bull Racing at the end of 2024 following 18 difficult months during which he couldn't get out of a downward spiral of performance. While team-mate Max Verstappen clinched a fourth driver's title with the tough-to-tame RB20, Perez's confidence gradually took a nosedive, with the Mexican veteran often seemingly at odds with his own team over the how and why.

Following a much-needed sabbatical last year, Perez returned to F1 with newcomer Cadillac alongside fellow series veteran Valtteri Bottas for 2026. While the team's modest early performances, affected by operational gremlins, have made it tough to read too much into the performance of either driver, Perez has made a strong start to his second F1 career.

With that renaissance, the 36-year-old insists he has now proven to himself that he still has what it takes to be among the elite drivers in the world, and that his death spiral at Red Bull was as much down to circumstances within the team, and the pressure he feels his side of the garage was put under, as anything within his own control.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Jordan McKean / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Obviously, when you look at my last six months at Red Bull, you wouldn't think that I'm one of the best out there," Perez said ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. "But when you understand the circumstances I was in at that point, when you see the level of performance that I'm putting in with my team, you realise that I'm one of the best out there. 

"At the end of the day, you require the right circumstances to be able to show your talent. In that regard, I'm very pleased I came back and proved it to myself. At the end of the day, as a driver you want to have that confidence in yourself. The way I struggled in my last period at Red Bull, it hurts your confidence."

Having been handed a fresh start at the brand-new Cadillac outfit, Perez said his Imola test in November with a Ferrari was the proof he needed that he was in the right place.

When asked by Motorsport if there was a specific point he realised he still has what it takes, Perez replied: "When I jumped in the Ferrari and I was up to speed within 10 laps after not driving anything, it must have been the circumstances I was in. In the last three or four races, the level of performance that I'm able to put in, qualifying, race pace, makes me feel like the speed has always been there. 

"There are a lot of circumstances as a driver you cannot control when you're struggling with so many different [issues]. It's a great boost of confidence and a great example to a lot of drivers that go through it. It makes you feel like 'maybe I'm the problem' and 'I'm not as good as I used to be'. But it's all about the circumstances around you."

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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