Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Leclerc no longer "intimidated" to adapt Ferrari to his style

shares
comments
Leclerc no longer "intimidated" to adapt Ferrari to his style
By:
Jul 25, 2019, 3:46 PM

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc says he is no longer reluctant to adapt the Italian outfit’s 2019 Formula 1 car to suit his driving style, having been “a little bit intimidated” at the start of the year.

Leclerc, who joined Ferrari from Sauber for his second season in F1 this year, is currently on a streak of four successive podiums, and has led Ferrari’s efforts in the latest races in France, Austria and Great Britain.

Speaking ahead of the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, the Monegasque racer said he had made a change to the way he worked with the Ferrari SF90 around the time of the Paul Ricard race, and believes this allowed him to extract more performance.

“I think before France it was more myself that was adapting to the car, after that I think we change a little bit the approach and I think I adapted a bit more the car to my driving,” Leclerc explained.

“So then I could drive a little bit more naturally, which helped me.”

Read Also:

Asked why he he hadn’t been working in that way prior to the Paul Ricard weekend, Leclerc said: “You know, arriving in such a big team, obviously when I arrived it was only my second year in Formula 1, you are a little bit intimidated - or I was a little bit intimidated.

“And to straight away arrive and say 'okay, I want this, this and this' was not the way I wanted to start this relationship.

“So at first I wanted to understand the car, try to adapt my driving as much as possible to the car,

“At one point, I managed to do good things adapting my driving style, but then I felt that there was more performance by trying to put the car a little bit more into my direction, and this has helped the performance since then.”

Leclerc’s recent run of form has allowed him to close to within just three points of his teammate Sebastian Vettel, with the four-time F1 champion having qualified and finished behind the Monegasque in each of the last three races.

But while Leclerc currently seems more at ease with the SF90, he has backed Vettel to rediscover his form in no time.

“I think at the end Seb has done very good races too, maybe hasn't been so lucky in the last few ones but I'm pretty sure that very soon he'll be back on top, it's just a matter of time.”

Additional reporting by Roberto Chinchero

Next article
Tech insight: Mercedes reveals German GP aero update package

Previous article

Tech insight: Mercedes reveals German GP aero update package

Next article

Racing Point seeks to "bring balance" to RP19 with upgrade

Racing Point seeks to "bring balance" to RP19 with upgrade
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.