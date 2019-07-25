Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main Photos Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Tech insight: Mercedes reveals German GP aero update package

shares
comments
Tech insight: Mercedes reveals German GP aero update package
By:
Co-author: Giorgio Piola
Jul 25, 2019, 3:18 PM

Mercedes has unveiled a number of new updates for its home Formula 1 race at Hockenheim, including a new turning vane assembly, front wing and bodywork.

With the bargeboards and turning vanes next to the sidepods increasing in complexity over the course of the season, Mercedes has worked its way through numerous aerodynamic packages in this area so far this season. For the German Grand Prix this development has continued, and Mercedes has seemingly come up with a completely different design compared to the previous turning vane assemblies.

Read Also:

Throughout the season, the team has run with four distinct turning vanes, all interlinked and ending at the final turning vane which loops around the top of the sidepod. Mercedes has now switched to something more unconventional, featuring a trio of horizontal slats which resemble a Venetian blind (left green arrow) – not dissimilar to the current design run by the Haas team.

This pairs up with a new mounting arrangement for the final turning vane, shifting the bottom mounting further upwards and curling the top mounting to attach to the underside of the horizontal section.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It is unknown why Mercedes has made the switch, but it could be out of the desire to send more airflow around the sidepod undercut towards the rear. The previous specification of turning vane had worked in a similar manner, as the turning vanes featured horizontal extensions sweeping rearward with a curved shape.

It seems that the effect of these has been noted and expanded upon, and the first element – which remains similar to the previous arrangement – collects any wake turbulence from the wheel and hands it over to the new horizontal pieces. The design also seems to be a solution to link up more strongly with the bargeboard package, which sends airflow outwards to protect the floor from turbulence.

Furthermore, the movement of the mounting point – marked with a purple arrow (above) – gives the car greater opportunity to manage airflow over the top of the sidepods, allowing it to wash down over the indent.

New front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This features a shorter overall chord length, shortening the top two elements to bring the trailing edge further forward along the endplate. The position of the trailing edge was a controversial one earlier in the season, protruding from the current specification of endplates and posing a puncture risk.

Although this was changed at the behest of the FIA, Mercedes made a minor tweak to the Chinese GP-introduced design for the following rounds to ensure it could fit within the bounds of the endplate.

The footplate now also features a small flick, suggesting a more concerted effort from the aerodynamicists to deflect airflow outwards.

Rear-end changes

At the rear of the car, the bodywork has been marginally opened out to assist with cooling – giving Mercedes the platform to avoid the problems with heat it suffered in Austria.

Read Also:

There are also new rear wing endplates, featuring a stepped trailing-edge corner cutout and a number of new fins – marked by the yellow arrow (below).

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Rear wings produce tip vortices, which can often be seen in humid conditions as the water vapour in the air condenses, and the new design direction will be a new adaptation to control those vortices.

In doing so, the pressure generated at the rear of the car can be redistributed, developing greater suction underneath the wing elements and improving downforce incrementally.

Next article
Hulkenberg "quite likely" to stay at Renault in 2020

Previous article

Hulkenberg "quite likely" to stay at Renault in 2020

Next article

Leclerc no longer "intimidated" to adapt Ferrari to his style

Leclerc no longer "intimidated" to adapt Ferrari to his style
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.