Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth

shares
comments
Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 4:16 PM

Charles Leclerc says he was not expecting to finish higher than eighth in Formula 1's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, making him "so happy" about the fourth-place result he eventually achieved.

Pirelli had indicated that it didn’t expect anyone to try a one-stop and potentially risk tyre issues, but Ferrari’s sporting director Laurent Mekies suggested before the race that the Maranello-based team might take some risks on the strategy side

Along with Renault’s Esteban Ocon, who finished eighth from 14th on the grid, Ferrari's Leclerc used a one-stop to propel himself up the order, having started from eighth on the grid.

In the closing laps he was even able to briefly fend off Lewis Hamilton, who was on new tyres, before the Mercedes driver eventually found his way past en route to second.

"I'm so happy today,” Leclerc told Sky F1. “I mean, for me it feels like a victory, and of course it's not looking good once we call a fourth place a victory, but at the moment it's where we are at.

And last year I think my weakest point was the tyre management, and I've worked very hard, and every time I work and that I see the results are still on track, it's a huge satisfaction.

And to get a fourth place today, I expected to go eighth in the best case scenario this morning or further down the grid. So extremely happy with this fourth place.”

Read Also:

Leclerc admitted that he was mystified about the pace he was able to achieve and at one point thought he could pass the other Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas for the final spot on the podium.

We were very happy and to be honest, we need to analyse to understand why we were so quick, because I don't really understand for now.

"Honestly, I don't really understand where we managed to achieve this performance, because even at the end of the run with the hard, I was doing very well.

Even at a certain point I even thought about attacking Bottas, Something I thought couldn't happen this year.

I tried to resist Hamilton because it's right to choose when to do it. At the beginning I gave him space, because I was busy doing my race.

"In the end I was on the podium and I believed in it until the end. The podium would have been unexpected and exceptional, but in the end I couldn't defend myself.”

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP

Previous article

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP

Next article

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
28m

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
2h

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

Mercedes "sleeping" when Verstappen got ahead - Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes "sleeping" when Verstappen got ahead - Bottas

Racing Point reprimanded over use of brake ducts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Racing Point reprimanded over use of brake ducts

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop

Latest news

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1m

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
28m

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
38m

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
46m

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP

Trending

1
MotoGP

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

2
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

28m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"

1h
4
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

2h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes "sleeping" when Verstappen got ahead - Bottas

1h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth
Formula 1

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP
Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop
Formula 1

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.