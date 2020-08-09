Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

shares
comments
Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
By:
Co-author: Giacomo Rauli
Aug 9, 2020, 4:26 PM

Sebastian Vettel said Ferrari's strategy in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix "didn't make any sense", as he endured another difficult race at Silverstone.

The German dropped to the back of the field on the first lap after spinning at the first corner, but steadily began to make some progress up the order.

However, Ferrari's strategy calls left him stuck in traffic – and he made clear his frustration on the team radio at one point by suggesting that the team had "messed up".

In the end, Vettel could manage no better than 12th place, as teammate Charles Leclerc delivered another strong showing to take fourth.

Reflecting on his radio message, Vettel told Sky F1: "We spoke this morning that there's no point pitting, knowing that we will run into traffic, and that's exactly what we did.

"We went also on a hard tyre, which we then only had on for roughly 10 laps, probably not even that. So it didn't make any sense.

"I mean, why would you put the hard for 10 laps and then put the medium for 20 laps? I was running out of tyres towards the end. So we spoke about exactly that. I guess not the best work we could have done today."

Vettel's struggles at Silverstone came a week after near identical difficulties at the British Grand Prix, where he never felt comfortable with the car.

Read Also:

While he has been more at one with the SF1000 this time out, he says the laptimes have not reflected any improvement.

"Honestly, I think my pace was the same for both races at Silverstone, I don't think there was an improvement," he said.

"The feeling was a bit better than last week, but the performance was the same. The pace was the same. And that's a question mark, but I can't do much about it. I will have to try to keep doing my best and keep calm as much as possible, looking ahead to next week".

He added: "We've been going through a very bad two weeks. I don't know what happened in terms of pace. It's a little weird. It's certainly not the best day for me right now, it's a bit frustrating.

"I tried to do something today, but the way I spun on the first lap didn't help. I don't know what happened, because I tried to keep myself out of trouble but I felt a hit. It must have been the kerb, and that made me lose grip and spin. It took me by surprise."

 

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth

Previous article

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth

Next article

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
29m

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
2h

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"

Racing Point reprimanded over use of brake ducts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Racing Point reprimanded over use of brake ducts

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop

Mercedes "sleeping" when Verstappen got ahead - Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes "sleeping" when Verstappen got ahead - Bottas

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

Latest news

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2m

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
29m

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
39m

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
47m

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP

Trending

1
MotoGP

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

2
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

29m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"

1h
4
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

2h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes "sleeping" when Verstappen got ahead - Bottas

1h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth
Formula 1

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP
Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop
Formula 1

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.