2020 F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary GP
Max Verstappen has moved up to second position in the F1 World Championship, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, after his victory in the 70th Anniversary GP.
Verstappen’s first win of 2020 for Red Bull Racing at Silverstone moves him four points ahead of Bottas in second place, and means he is now 30 points behind World Championship leader Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc’s fourth place has pushed him ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris into fourth position. Alex Albon, in the second Red Bull, is now just two points behind Norris, and he pulled away from Racing Point’s Lance Stroll.
Read Also:
Sebastian Vettel’s second non-score for Ferrari means he’s only four points ahead of one-time 2020 starter Nico Hulkenberg in 13th.
In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull only clawed back one point on Mercedes, due to Albon’s fifth place, and is now 67 points behind. Ferrari and McLaren are third and fourth respectively, with Racing Point slipping back to fifth due to its 15-point deduction. It stays ahead of Renault, however.
F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|107
|12/4
|25/1
|26/1
|25/1
|19/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Max Verstappen
|77
|-
|15/3
|18/2
|19/2
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|73
|25/1
|18/2
|15/3
|-
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|45
|18/2
|-
|-
|15/3
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Lando Norris
|38
|16/3
|10/5
|-
|10/5
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Alex Albon
|36
|-
|12/4
|10/5
|4/8
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Lance Stroll
|28
|-
|6/7
|12/4
|2/9
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Sergio Perez
|22
|8/6
|8/6
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|20
|-
|4/8
|4/8
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|16
|4/8
|-
|-
|8/6
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|15
|10/5
|3/9
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|12
|6/7
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|10
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|2
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Daniil Kvyat
|2
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Kimi Raikkonen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|George Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Romain Grosjean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
F1 World Championship constructors' points after 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
|Pos
|Teams
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|180
|37
|43
|41
|25
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Red Bull Racing
|113
|-
|27
|28
|23
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ferrari
|55
|19
|-
|8
|16
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|McLaren
|53
|26
|13
|2
|10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Racing Point
|41
|8
|14
|18
|2
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Renault F1 Team
|36
|4
|4
|4
|20
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|AlphaTauri
|14
|6
|1
|-
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Williams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|70th Anniversary GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley