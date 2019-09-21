Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

shares
comments
Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 3:28 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says he saw himself in the wall “two or three times” during his “crazy” pole lap in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying.

Leclerc secured his third pole position in a row, and fifth of the season, as Ferrari shocked pre-event favourites Mercedes and Red Bull at the Marina Bay circuit.

Sebastian Vettel was on provisional pole after the first run in the final part of qualifying but Leclerc overhauled his teammate at the end, and now has the most poles of any driver this season.

Leclerc said: “It was quite a crazy lap. The first one I compromised it, I started it too close to Lewis.

“That compromised the second sector, and then I had quite a bit of pressure to perform on the last lap.

“I gave it all. There were quite a bit of mistakes, I lost the car quite a few times and I saw myself in the wall at least twice, or three times in the lap.

“But it felt amazing. The car was great. Friday was a very difficult day for me and to come here in qualifying and do pole position feels absolutely amazing.”

Leclerc said he could not really explain how he kept control of the car in those moments, as “it becomes instinctive”.

He described slides at Turn 3 and Turn 11 as “quite big” moments.

“I was actually quite surprised I didn’t lose so much time,” said Leclerc, who qualified on pole by 0.191s.

“Everything after that went smooth, I was just giving it my all. It was quite intense in the car but I am very happy.”

Vettel eventually slipped to third behind Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton after aborting his final run in Q3.

He said he had already lost “a little bit” in the first sector of the lap and eventually realised improving his time was a forlorn effort.

“[I was] playing catch up and trying to take more and more risks throughout the lap which didn’t pay off and the last lap didn’t come together,” said Vettel.

“Overall it is a good result for us putting the car first and third for the team is great.

“It was not a track where we expected to be so strong. I’m happy with that, but not happy with the very end of Q3.

“The car was good today and pole was in the grasp but let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Next article
Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

Previous article

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

Next article

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event QU
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Race Starts in
20 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
14:00
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
18:00
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
15:30
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
18:30
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
17:40
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

48m
2
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

1h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

17m
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole

2h
5
Formula 1

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap

5m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1
49m

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap
F1

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap
F1

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea
F1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s
F1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.