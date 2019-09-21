Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
18 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap

shares
comments
Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 3:39 PM

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris says "brain fade" on his final run in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying resulted in an "awful" lap that left him 10th on the grid.

Norris had been seventh after the opening runs in the final stage of qualifying at the Marina Bay track – and had finished sixth in both Q1 and Q2 – before he was shuffled down the order by Renault pair Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg.

Read Also:

The 19-year-old said that a compromised warm-up lap ahead of his final run cost him confidence and he then went on to make a mistake at the Turn 13 hairpin.

"It was a good feeling I had – Q1 went well, Q2 went very well, I did a really nice lap," Norris told Sky F1. "I was happy, confident – we didn't change anything in the car, really.

"[But] I went out for my final run and I didn't quite get the warm-up I wanted to do with these tyres and I was maybe a bit close to the car ahead.

"I just didn't have the confidence because of these two factors to push and be on the limit as much as I was in Q2.

"Then I had some brain fade in the middle [sector] – wrong gears and so on. So it just went very wrong and I lost time trying to make up for it – because I'm an idiot. And I just lost out even more.

"It was going very well – I think I can be happy with Q1 and Q2. But the one that counts I'm not very happy with. It was just silly mistakes, basically.

"Until halfway around the lap I was pretty even with my Q2 lap and then I made one mistake – quite a big mistake, which I've probably never made ever before."

When asked what he had done wrong, Norris explained that he "just did the wrong gear in the hairpin".

"Just didn't downshift as many gears as I should have done," he continued. "So I lost the rear and had a bad exit [and] wheelspin.

"I just tried to make up for it, [but] I had a bit too much temperature in the rears and then it was just a spiralling effect all the way to the end.

"As much as it was an awful lap – my lap in Q2 was nice [and] the confidence is there to know that I can do it.

"So I'm very happy with that, but I just didn't do it when I wanted to do it."

Next article
Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

Previous article

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

Next article

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
11:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
15:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
13:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
16:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
15:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

26m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

1h
3
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

3h
4
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

2h
5
Formula 1

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

1h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1
2h

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach
F1

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"
F1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap
F1

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap
F1

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea
F1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.