Jonathan Noble to be honoured at the Lorenzo Bandini Awards

Motorsport.com’s Formula 1 Editor to receive Medaglia d'Oro in recognition of two decades of service to the sport.

London - May 1, 2018 - Jonathan Noble, one of the most respected members of the Formula 1 press corps, will be honoured with an award for his services to the media coverage of Formula 1 this week at the prestigious Lorenzo Bandini Awards in Brisighella, Italy, on Saturday, May 5.

The Trofeo Lorenzo Bandini awards ceremony is held annually in memory of Italian Ferrari driver and Le Mans victor, Lorenzo Bandini, who died in a racing accident at the Monaco Grand Prix at the age of 31.

The awards are held in great affection by the entire Formula 1 community and are notable for the open-air ceremony set in a medieval amphitheater in the heart of Bandini’s hometown of Brisighella.

Previous winners of the Lorenzo Bandini Award include Michael Schumacher, Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button. This year, the 25th anniversary of the awards, will honour Mercedes AMG Petronas driver, Valtteri Bottas, who will open proceedings by leading a parade of cars in a F1 W07 Hybrid.

Alongside the main driver awards, other accolades are presented – and Noble will be honoured with the Medaglia d’Oro Mediolanum for his contribution to Formula 1.

Noble’s career as a motorsport journalist began in July 1994, three years after he won the prestigious Sir William Lyons Award from the Guild of Motoring Writers.

He first worked as an agency reporter for a range of UK national newspapers including The Telegraph, and The Independent, as well as wire agencies including Reuters and The Press Association.

In 1999, Noble made the transition to Haymarket Publishing, before becoming Formula 1 Editor of Autosport magazine and latterly, Autosport.com.

After 15 years, he took on the brief as Motorsport.com’s Formula 1 Editor, two years before the website’s owners acquired the Haymarket motorsport businesses, uniting him with his former colleagues.

Speaking about the award, Noble said: “I am truly honoured to receive the Medaglia d’Oro Mediolanum at the Lorenzo Bandini Awards. Having attended the event in the past to report on it, it is very special to be going back to it this time as a recipient.”

James Allen, Motorsport Network’s President of EMEA, said: “Jon is right up there among the finest F1 journalists and this prestigious award certainly confirms that. As a peer of his in the F1 media centre for over 20 years, I’ve always been impressed by his relentlessness and his eye for a story. He has boundless energy and enthusiasm. He’s an agenda setter and we are very proud to have him in our line-up.”