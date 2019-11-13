Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda just wants "clean, fair" F1 engine battle

shares
comments
Honda just wants "clean, fair" F1 engine battle
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Nov 13, 2019, 9:22 AM

Honda's Formula 1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe says he only wants a "fair" battle with rival engine manufacturers in the wake of suspicions over the legality of Ferrari's design.

Ferrari is under intense scrutiny from its rivals over systems thought to be responsible for the massive performance gain it has enjoyed in the second half of the season, and clarifications have been sought regarding whether any of these systems may contravene the rules.

Honda's main partner team Red Bull wrote to the FIA during the US Grand Prix weekend for clarification on three potential fuel-flow scenarios, an indicator of what the team thinks Ferrari might have been doing.

The FIA soon confirmed Red Bull's proposal was illegal as part of the current rules, while Ferrari maintains its engine is legal.

When asked by Motorsport.com if Honda welcomed the FIA's clarification, Tanabe said: "There are some ways to improve performance of the engine, and the chassis, using grey areas or techniques, fuel, oil burning – something like that.

"We are very keen to have a fair race under the FIA Formula 1 regulations, respecting the regulations. That's our desire. To have that clean, fair race, we need FIA policing.

"Maybe some teams, or some people, are thinking of something to improve performance, and we clarify whether it's OK and they say 'no', then we don't do it.

"Someone doing something like that, when they clearly said no, maybe they stop using that. Then we will have a clean race."

Read Also:

Tanabe admits the vast wording of the FIA's rules means it's "almost impossible" to have clarification for everything, but believes teams should simply ask the FIA to tidy up a grey areas.

"Yes, if someone thinks something is unclear maybe it's good to ask the FIA 'yes or no?'," he added.

"Get clarification, to go ahead of not. It helped our direction. There is a lot of wording in the regulations and specific items are described. It means it's almost impossible to clarify everything.

"It's good to clarify everything."

Commenting on the differences between Red Bull and Toro Rosso – with whom Honda was sole supplier last year – in terms pursuing FIA clarifications, he said: "Red Bull is very much about legality.

"They have a lot of experienced people there, like [chief engineer] Paul Monaghan. He keeps watching the legality and tries to make everything legal.

"It's slightly different from Toro Rossi. It's more strict on the Red Bull side."

Next article
Brazilian GP: All the winners since 1973

Previous article

Brazilian GP: All the winners since 1973
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Wed 13 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
FP1
Wed 13 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
FP2
Wed 13 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
FP3
Wed 13 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
QU
Wed 13 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
Race
Wed 13 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda just wants "clean, fair" F1 engine battle

26m
2
World Rallycross

Silverstone dropped from 2020 World RX calendar

53m
3
BTCC

Hyundai joins 2020 BTCC field with i30 Fastback N

1h
4
Formula 1

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

5
Formula 1

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

Latest videos

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

Latest news

Honda just wants "clean, fair" F1 engine battle
F1

Honda just wants "clean, fair" F1 engine battle

Brazilian GP: All the winners since 1973
F1

Brazilian GP: All the winners since 1973

How Albon kept his Red Bull F1 drive
F1

How Albon kept his Red Bull F1 drive

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?
F1

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine
F1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.