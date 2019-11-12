Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

shares
comments
Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 2:54 PM

The FIA admits Formula 1 cars are unlikely to retain as much downforce as its 2021 research suggests, but hopes the new rules will still produce a "very big step".

At the unveiling of new technical, sporting and financial regulations last month, the governing body and F1 chiefs revealed how new aerodynamic rules will target wake performance to improve close racing from 2021.

Read Also:

To help achieve this objective, parts of the car such as the front wing will be simplified and 'desensitised', while bargeboards will be eliminated completely and ground-effect will be employed via a long diffuser.

According to the rulemakers, research conducted while creating the new rules found that current F1 cars only have around 55% of their downforce when one car length behind another.

When presenting the new regulations, the rulemakers claimed that this number could rise to 86% on a 2021 F1 car, with 94% of the downforce available at three car lengths (compared to 68% at present) and 98% when seven car lengths behind (79% currently).

2021 rules downforce

2021 rules downforce

Photo by: FIA

However, these are baseline percentages that represent an estimated current value based on data supplied to the FIA by an F1 team, and a 2021 prediction that does not take into account how teams interpret the new rules themselves.

FIA head of single-seater matters Nikolas Tombazis told Motorsport.com that while it is unlikely for the numbers presented last month to completely match reality.

"Clearly the teams, when they develop the cars, they don’t care at all about whether they make the following car worse," said Tombazis.

"That is not part of their objectives. They just concentrate on getting their cars as quick as possible. So, invariably, some things they do may hurt the following car a bit."

He added: "I would certainly expect that curve to be a bit lower than what it is on that graph. I'm speculating, it's anybody's guess, but maybe it'll lose a third of the advantage or something like that.

"But it will still maintain a big chunk."

Tombazis said that another significant factor would be that the highest-performing cars on the grid, for example the Mercedes or the Red Bull, would be more sensitive and so are likely losing more downforce when following other cars than the baseline figures in the FIA's research.

He hopes that the "net effect will be a very big step gained, probably not quite as big as what was on that graph", boosted by efforts made by the FIA to tailor the rules to help achieve its objectives.

Teams should be less able to control front wheel wake under the new rules while the return of ground-effect area is intended to focus development underneath the car, which Tombazis claimed would actually help a car that is following.

"We have got a reasonably good view about which areas of the car are more sensitive, and there are some areas of the car where actually solutions that find more performance tend to actually improve the wake," he said.

"So, for example, we've noticed if a car finds more performance on the main diffuser, that by and large improves the wake characteristics.

"Therefore we've been a bit more relaxed about the freedoms in that areas.

"On the other hand the front-wing endplate, the interaction with the wheel, is an area where you can screw up those wake benefits easily.

"So that area has been more restrictive as a result. We've tailored the amount of freedom certain rules give to how sensitive certain areas are to the wake and to the gain."

Next article
Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

Previous article

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
04:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
19:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
16:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
19:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
18:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

3h
2
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced Phoenix with 'half a team' and an 'old car'

3
Formula 1

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"

4
Formula 1

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

25m
5
Formula 1

Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020

Latest videos

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

Latest news

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?
F1

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine
F1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020
F1

Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"
F1

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"

F1 reveals carbon footprint data along with two-step plan
F1

F1 reveals carbon footprint data along with two-step plan

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.