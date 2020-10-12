Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

shares
comments
Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"
By:

Lewis Hamilton is eager to ensure the memory of matching Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 win record at the Nurburgring can “stick” despite his focus on the drivers’ championship.

Hamilton scored the 91st victory of his F1 career in Sunday’s Eifel Grand Prix, drawing level with Schumacher’s win tally.

It marked the first time since Belgium 2001 that Schumacher had not stood alone at the top of the win charts, with his final victory coming at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton received one of Schumacher’s race-worn helmets from his final F1 season to mark his achievement, presented by the seven-time world champion’s son, Mick.

Hamilton admitted after the race that he had not realised he had matched Schumacher’s record until he entered the pits following his win, but said he was keen to take full stock of the feat in the coming days.

“I'm definitely going to take this next couple of days to really try to understand, let it marinate,” Hamilton said.

“But what I cannot do is drop the ball. I cannot take my eye off the ball for a second. Yes, I have a [points] gap, yes we've got these great wins, but the championship is still to be won.

“The job is not done yet, so training will continue to be an importance, diet will continue to be important, getting the right sleep.

“I don't know what this week will hold. There’s still lots of conversations, Zoom calls that I have with Formula 1 in terms of all their plans, I've got lots of [Hamilton] Commission calls that I continue to have every week.

“I’ll be back in work mode, but I think it's very important - this moment will pass very quickly and we'll be onto the next thing.

“You know how I've got a bad memory, so I've got to somehow make it stick.”

Read Also:

The result saw Hamilton extend his lead at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship to 69 points with six races to go this year, putting him in a strong position to win a seventh title.

Doing so would see Hamilton match another of Schumacher’s records, and make him F1’s statistical all-time greatest.

Asked how it felt to be rewriting the history books with his on-track achievements, Hamilton said it was a hard concept to try and fully understand. 

“I think it’s really hard to suddenly be rewriting history, that’s a very hard idea, for me personally,’ Hamilton said.

“I can only speak of my experience. It’s really hard to compute that and put that into reality and meaning.

“Of course I’ve looked at, and I still watch, other people who I call legends in other sports who are chasing historic moments and titles, records that were broken by great legends in the past.

“It’s different watching from the outside to being in it.

“But what I can say is that I’m not done yet. I still feel that I’m able to improve. I’m driving at a really good level.”

Related video

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family

Previous article

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Podium in wet race "doesn't mean that much" – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Podium in wet race "doesn't mean that much" – Marquez

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

Latest news

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

12m
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

3
Formula 1

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

4
Formula 1

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Latest news

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"
Formula 1

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family
Formula 1

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week
Formula 1

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP
Formula 1

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.