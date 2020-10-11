Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

shares
comments
Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
By:

Lewis Hamilton was presented with one of Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 race helmets after equalling his record of 91 grand prix victories at the Nurburgring on Sunday.

Hamilton recovered from qualifying second and trailing Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to win the Eifel Grand Prix after taking the lead shortly before the first round of pitstops.

A late safety car gave Red Bull's Max Verstappen a chance to try and catch Hamilton, but the Mercedes driver never looked at risk of losing the race, going on to record his seventh win of the season.

The result saw Hamilton draw level with Schumacher's record of 91 race wins that has stood since his final victory at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix.

To mark the achievement, Schumacher's son, Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher, presented Hamilton with one of his 2012 Mercedes F1 race helmets.

"I'm honoured, I don't even know what to say," Hamilton said. "When you grow up watching someone and you generally idolise them, really just in terms of the quality of the driver they are, but what they're able to continuously do year on year, race on race and week on week with their team.

"Just seeing his dominance for so long, I don't think anyone, and especially me, didn't imagine that I'd be anywhere near Michael in terms of records.

"So it's an incredible honour, and it's going to take some time to get used to it."

Read Also:

Hamilton had regularly batted away questions about the significance of the record in the build-up to the weekend, and conceded he only realised he had matched Schumacher when he entered the pitlane and saw the light hoarding.

"Honestly, as I came into the pit lane, that's when I realised that I'd equalled." Hamilton said.

"I hadn't even computed it once I crossed the line, so I couldn't have done it without this incredible team.

"Everyone, continuing to push behind me, and given it their everything. So a very big thank you and huge, huge respect."

Hamilton made a good start and went wheel-to-wheel with Bottas at the first corner, with both Mercedes drivers running wide before Bottas got the cut back at Turn 2.

"We had a good start, going up alongside Valtteri, and we both understeered at the first corner so I tried obviously to give him as much room as possible," Hamilton explained.

"Then he was in my blind spot, so I didn't know where he was after that. I moved as wide to the outside he came back, he did an amazing job.

"I remember coming out of that corner thinking, 'good on you man. I'm impressed, that was good.'"

Hamilton then took the lead on lap 13 when Bottas locked up at Turn 1 and ran wide, and would remain at the head of the field until the end of the race.

"I just had to make sure that I tried to hang on to him for as long as possible," Hamilton said.

"I managed to look after my tyres really well, where I could see he was graining his front tyre, so I knew the next couple of laps was the time for me to push, and then he had the lock up.

"But it was not an easy race at all. The Red Bulls are so fast. Max drove extremely well. I think the one place and chance he had was at the restart, but I managed to pull away, pull a nice gap.

"But you can see their pace at the end. We've got a serious fight on our hands."

Related video

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Previous article

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Next article

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Latest news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

1h
3
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

3h
4
Formula 1

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

26m
5
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Latest news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.