Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"

The Frenchman has also revealed that his unusual promise to celebrate his driver's first podium with the Enstone team was fuelled by "a few beers" at last year's British GP.

The prospect of his boss getting a tattoo has added some intrigue to Ricciardo's season, and after his third place in the Eifel GP it inevitably became a topic of conversation.

Abiteboul revealed the details of the agreement, and how it had transpired.

"I'm always getting confused with that one," he said. "But I think he gets to choose a design, and I get to choose the location and size, because size matters!

"So as long as I've got the size, I think I can cope or get away with pretty much any design.

"It's not really my style. I guess that's why I made that bet. I remember that night in Silverstone, that's the Thursday evening in Silverstone last year, where Daniel was showing me actually a new tattoo that he had.

"And I actually asked him, 'How do you get there? What's the sort of mental journey that gets to this type of tattoo?' And he told me, 'Actually, well you know, I was just walking in front of that tattoo place, and I thought let's do one.'

"So I thought okay, alright. I said well, let's do something proper. So if you do a podium, and this was after a few beers, I'll get one. And I'm a man of my word.

"So I'll do it. I just need a bit of time to decide the size and the location."

Ricciardo indicated after Sunday's race that he will choose a design with a German theme to acknowledge the country where the podium was achieved.

"We'll have to do some thinking now," he said. "Probably something to do with me but I think with a German flavour. This is obviously the place we did it so a little tip of the hat to something traditional in Germany as well."

Meanwhile, Christian Horner has offered his own suggestion.

"Congrats to Renault today on their first podium in a while," said the Red Bull boss. "We look forward to seeing a big Red Bull emblazoned on Cyril's derriere."

