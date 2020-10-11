Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

shares
comments
Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
By:

Daniel Ricciardo says his Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul will get a German-themed tattoo, after winning his Formula 1 podium bet at the Eifel Grand Prix.

The Australian had a wager with Abiteboul earlier this year that if he succeeded in finishing on the podium for Renault this season then they will get matching tattoos.

As part of the deal, Abiteboul is able to choose the size of the tattoo and where it goes, while Ricciardo gets sole say in the design.

After finishing in third place at the Nurburgring on Sunday, Ricciardo said he would now do something linked to where they achieved the first podium together.

“It's real. It's going to happen,” said Ricciardo. “We'll have to do some thinking now, but probably it will be something to do with me, but I think with a German flavour.

“This is obviously the place we did it. A little tip of the hat to something traditional in Germany as well.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo’s podium finish is Renault’s first since it returned to F1 as a works team in 2016.

It also ends a long podium drought for Ricciardo which stretches back to his victory at the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix.

As he shared the celebrations with his team in parc ferme afterwards, Ricciardo said the top three finish felt like an all-new experience.

“Yes, it's been a while,” he said. “And actually, to be honest, it feels like the first podium all over again. I think it's been two and a half years or something, and yeah the feeling, it's really nice, it's fresh.

“I’m so, so happy and obviously to see everyone as well: we've all waited a long time for this. So, yeah, I think everyone's going to soak it up.”

Ricciardo’s podium finish has closed up the fight for third place in the constructors’ championship, which is hotly contested between the French car manufacturer, McLaren and Racing Point.

Following a tough afternoon for McLaren, Racing Point is now third on 120 points, with McLaren on 116 and Renault just two points further adrift.

Related video

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Previous article

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Next article

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Latest news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

1h
3
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

3h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

1h
5
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Latest news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.