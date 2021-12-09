Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia Next / Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi

By:

Lewis Hamilton hopes the Formula 1 world title fight plays out in “the right way” ahead of his showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi

Both drivers came face to face during the Thursday press conference at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the final round, fresh from their controversial fight at the Saudi Arabian GP where Hamilton clinched victory to go level on points with Verstappen for the title decider.

During the build-up to the Abu Dhabi GP, focus has centred on the pair potentially clashing again in the race which could decide the title fight. While either driver must finish in front of their rival to secure the title, Verstappen would clinch his maiden F1 world championship if neither of them scored points due to having more wins this season.

The anticipation of a collision has only been heightened after the pair produced multiple on-track clashes in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

The title fight has also led to F1 race director Michael Masi send a reminder to teams and drivers that any unsporting conduct at the Abu Dhabi season finale could result in a championship points deduction.

Both drivers played down that prospect, with Hamilton stating he hoped all drivers would want to put on a fair fight.

"Going into the weekend, I don't put any energy towards that sort of thing. I think at the end of the day, I truly do believe that everyone here racing comes to win. I would like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way,” Hamilton said. “And so I don't even let that creep into my mind.

“I'm here for a great race. We're arriving on the positive as a team, we've got the car in a great place. They won here last year. So without doubt, they're going to be strong this weekend. But I think we've chased and caught up a lot. And I think we can come here and be strong this weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, hits Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, hits Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen has said he is also eager to avoid “controversial decisions” in the Abu Dhabi GP to decide the 2021 F1 title.

“I think already throughout the year, there have been a few things which were maybe a bit controversial,” Verstappen said. “It is what it is, you can't really do anything about it.

“But I think we just have to focus on the positive for this weekend. And we just want action on track. I think from both sides, we want to win, clearly. It should be about that, not about controversial decisions.”

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia
Previous article

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia
Next article

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Load comments
More from
Haydn Cobb
Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4

Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did United States GP
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

Latest news

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
6 h
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
21 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.