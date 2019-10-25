Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

shares
comments
Kubica denies there's tension with Williams
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 10:19 AM

Robert Kubica insists that he still has a good relationship with his Williams Formula 1 team despite recent issues in the Grove camp as the ongoing lack of spares has led to compromise.

After the Russian Grand Prix, Kubica made clear his frustration after he was told to retire a healthy car from the race in order to conserve parts.

In Japan, the Pole wanted to stick with a new front wing design that he had felt comfortable with on Friday.

Read Also:

However, the team opted to go back to the earlier spec for qualifying and the race on Sunday.

Kubica subsequently had a heavy crash in Q1, and intimated that the change had contributed to it.

Kubica denies that he has questioned the team's recent decisions, suggesting that he just wanted to the option to discuss them.

"I never questioned the team, I just questioned the way of deciding things," he said. "Sometimes it's enough to talk about things.

"I think we are all on the same boat. I think I showed many times, not only in this season, that I think I'm a guy who understands the sport pretty well, not only from a driver point of view.

"I felt like some things could be handled differently with just talking, instead of doing it in a different way."

Asked by Motorsport.com about his current relationship with the team he said one incident would not change the situation.

"I think there is no tension. The situation is not easy, but I have a good relationship with the team, and for sure one episode is not affecting how is my relationship with the people who I'm working with.

"We are on the same boat, and I think we all understand better our situation, although we probably have sometimes a different point of view.

"I think I have been long enough in the sport and different situations that I understand also a team point of view. That's why probably sometimes it would be easier just to talk, instead of doing things differently.

"As I said I don't think the relationship is any different to what it was before. I have a big respect for the people who are working to make it work. Of course sometimes we are limited with the tools we are having, but this is how it is.

"This is why probably I have even more respect, because I know how the situation is, and that's why I really admire the people, they are not giving up and the guys are pushing really hard, and they are really doing an amazing job for what we are having."

Kubica said he didn't know if the new front wing spec will be raced this weekend.

"Honestly I don't even ask. I think we'll have to see what will be the situation and then drive with what we will have. I just don't want to go too much into the details, and that's it.

"The feeling was better, which was a surprise, because we were not expecting that it could be better. So this was a bit strange. It's strange when you don't expect things to be any better and then suddenly you have a much better feeling, it's probably something beyond this.

"But we will probably re-test it here and probably we will run it. I take it day by day. It's a better solution."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

