Formula 1

Haas signs former F1 racer as reserve driver

Jack Doohan is joining Haas as a reserve driver for 2026

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Jack Doohan, KONDO RACING

Jack Doohan, KONDO RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Haas has signed Jack Doohan as a reserve driver for the 2026 Formula 1 campaign.

Doohan will join Ryo Hirakawa in the role, with Toyota’s Hypercar driver having held the position since last April as the Japanese brand expanded its involvement in the American outfit.

A product of the Red Bull and Alpine academies, Doohan started seven grands prix with the Enstone-based squad but was replaced by Franco Colapinto as early as May after failing to score a single point. He completed 2025 as Alpine’s reserve driver and left the team last month.

Doohan was set to move to Super Formula for 2026, but his plans fell through at the last minute after he crashed a remarkable three times in Suzuka’s Degner 2 corner during the rookie test that took place in December.

“I’m thrilled to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team,” the 23-year-old Australian said. “It’s the ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career. I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to grow and take on the great challenge of 2026 together. I’m eager to begin working with the team and collaborating on a successful season.’'

Jack Doohan, KONDO RACING

Jack Doohan, KONDO RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Team principal Ayao Komatsu added: “I’m personally very excited to have Jack join us on the team given the strength of his racing resume and of course his experience in being a reserve driver in Formula 1.

"The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it’s challenging for any driver – especially one who’s obviously still very keen to race again at this level. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Jack and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions.”

Following the pre-season ‘shakedown’ which took place last week behind closed doors at Barcelona, Esteban Ocon is expecting Haas to compete in the midfield this season. The Frenchman will again team up with sophomore Oliver Bearman.

