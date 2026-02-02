Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

What’s behind Cadillac's strikingly low LMDh rear wing?

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
What’s behind Cadillac's strikingly low LMDh rear wing?

Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin

Formula 1
Formula 1
Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing

Esteban Ocon predicts early F1 2026 pecking order after Barcelona test

Ocon provided an early pecking order of F1 teams, with the caveat that it’s still early to draw conclusions

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Esteban Ocon, Haas

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon believes Mercedes might be favourite for the 2026 Formula 1 season, while Audi is expected to struggle alongside Cadillac at the back.

Mercedes impressed in the five-day, behind-closed-doors shakedown at Barcelona. The new Silver Arrow completed 500 laps (according to unofficial data) in just three days, with decent pace relative to the competition, and therefore is the first team that comes to mind for the 29-year-old Haas driver.

“I think it’s a bit early to talk about the pecking order, but we’ve seen that Mercedes was very fast over the whole test,” Ocon said.

“We’ve also seen that the Ferrari was in a very good position, the Red Bull was doing well, the McLaren was in the mix too.

“For now, that’s what Barcelona told us; it will be tighter in the group behind – VCARB, Alpine and ourselves – and a little step behind, for now, Audi and Cadillac.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Audi

“It’s a bit early to talk about it, we’ll need to see in Bahrain. But for now, that’s what we think is happening.”

Cadillac is a brand-new team, so was always expected to struggle somewhat with its first, Ferrari-powered challenger. Audi, formerly known as Sauber, is a new power unit manufacturer and was hampered by a number of technical issues at the Catalan track – one of which was identified as a hydraulic leak.

Logically, Ocon mentioned neither Aston Martin, which ran for just over one day, nor Williams, which skipped the Barcelona test altogether.

Read Also:

Despite teething problems on some cars, reliability was much better than feared, which surprised the Frenchman – especially with Haas completing more laps than anyone bar Mercedes and Ferrari. That was despite shaking the new VF-26 down at Fiorano less than two days before the Barcelona test got under way.

“No, definitely not, I was not expecting that,” he added. “I think it was an awesome job, you know, by the whole team.

“First of all, driving in Fiorano [until Saturday evening] and then putting the car down on Monday, to drive at 9am in the morning – I think we exited at like 9:15am, but the car was ready at 9. That was just a crazy effort.

Esteban Ocon, Haas

Esteban Ocon, Haas

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

“I never thought that would have been possible. I thought there would have been some problem on the motorway along the way, that there would be some traffic or whatever, and the car would be late. But, yeah, we were ready at 9am and we did 150-whatever laps [that day]. It was crazy.

“No, I was not expecting that, that it went so smoothly, but it's good, it's very good, because it means that the reliability so far, we have it.

“Day two was a little bit more difficult on Ollie's side, but there are easy things to fix. So we should be on point on that side. And now the next thing, obviously, is to make the car fast, because it's reliable – it's good – but it needs to be fast.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mercedes technical director reveals biggest Barcelona shakedown surprise
Next article Kimi Antonelli eyeing F1 2026 title fight with Mercedes currently favourite

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin

Formula 1
Formula 1
Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin

Overtaking looks “difficult” with 2026 F1 cars, Esteban Ocon warns

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Overtaking looks “difficult” with 2026 F1 cars, Esteban Ocon warns

The challenges facing Mercedes ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
The challenges facing Mercedes ahead of F1 2026
More from
Esteban Ocon

Haas F1 team's first Toyota livery divides fans as 2026 car breaks cover

Formula 1
Formula 1
Haas launch
Haas F1 team's first Toyota livery divides fans as 2026 car breaks cover

Esteban Ocon: "We can forget everything we've learned since go-karts" in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Esteban Ocon: "We can forget everything we've learned since go-karts" in F1 2026

Esteban Ocon explains why he collided with Sergio Perez so often at Force India

Formula 1
Formula 1
Esteban Ocon explains why he collided with Sergio Perez so often at Force India

Latest news

NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program