Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Drivers have "four really clear points" to improve F1 show

shares
comments
Drivers have "four really clear points" to improve F1 show
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 8:10 AM

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association presented four key ways of improving the show in a meeting about the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in Geneva on Tuesday.

GPDA directors Romain Grosjean and Sebastian Vettel represented the drivers in the meeting, after Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg and the organisations' chairman Alex Wurz attended the previous gathering in Paris last month, along with the FIA, F1 and the teams.

"It was long, but it was very important I think that the drivers were involved," said Grosjean when asked by Motorsport.com about Geneva. "We've got four really clear points of where we want to go, and there were discussions of a few things that we thought were completely useless to us in terms of making the show better.

"So we just need to keep on going on those four points, and make sure we keep the pressure on and help F1 to get better. Four points presented by the GPDA, and four points that we've agreed on with every driver. It's difficult to go there when there is a question of the scope of the discussions with the others, because then it's your personal opinion.

"So it's a matter of the GPDA, 51 percent of the drivers say this is the direction we want to go, and this is the direction we want to go. "

Elaborating on what the drivers agreed on, he said: "Out of four points from the GPDA number one is the tyres. Number two is the aero. Number three is the weight, and number four is money between the teams. So I think if you solve those four points, I think it will be fu**ing good."

Grosjean says that the drivers are keen to have refuelling in order to create a lower starting weight.

"Nothing is agreed. GPDA, we want it, not because we think it's great for racing, but we need to help to bring the weight of the car down. So it's just a temporary fix to help make the cars 70kgs lighter or 60kgs at the start of the race, and not overheat the tyres.

Read Also:

"When I started in 2009 it was 605kgs, and now we're 740-something. So it's 140kgs and you can feel the cars in the low speed corners are very heavy, and the start of the race is even more – it's 850, or something like that.

"We just feel it's too much for a Formula 1 car. I know we're talking about an 18 inch tyre, which is another 25kgs; a standard brake system, which is another 8kgs. So you are actually adding and adding, while what we want is to bring the weight down."

Grosjean added the drivers had even proposed a different engine formula: "This we were told was not an option! It's the first thing we brought up, a V10 and you save 150kgs."

Next article
“Big weakness” leaves Mercedes duo hoping German heatwave breaks

Previous article

“Big weakness” leaves Mercedes duo hoping German heatwave breaks

Next article

Live: Follow German GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow German GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.