Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton joins Hollywood documentary as producer

shares
comments
Hamilton joins Hollywood documentary as producer
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 8:49 AM

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken a further step into the world of entertainment by appearing in and becoming an executive producer of a major Hollywood documentary.

Hamilton has hooked up with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan and Avatar/Titanic director James Cameron to back The Game Changers, a film about veganism, nutrition and fitness that questions the need for meat in the diet, even for top sportsmen.

On Thursday Hamilton tweeted: “Performance is everything and it all begins with having the right kind of fuel in our bodies. I’m proud to be Exec Producer on The Game Changers. It's a revolutionary new documentary movie, and I can't wait for you guys to see it this September.”

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and NBA star Chris Paul are also involved in the film, which is directed by Louis Psihoyos, who won an Oscar for The Cove.

 

Hamilton says the project is the first sign of an increasing involvement in Hollywood.

“I spend a lot of time in LA, and there are a lot of opportunities out there,” he explained. “I have a lot of meetings. And in particular film and entertainment, it's an area I'm particularly interested in. I'm interested in TV and particularly in movies. 

“I heard that James Cameron actually wanted to get in touch to talk about this project that he was involved in, and I'm a massive fan. So I obviously jumped at the opportunity just to be a part of it, and it's just really cool. 

“When you see Arnold Schwarzenegger, who luckily I’ve met through being at the Grands Prix – Australia I think - and I'm a massive fan and I know he's a big part of it.

"I remember watching his training regime, and my old trainer was a fan boy of him, a big muscly guy, and he would always be watching his documentary about he would train. 

“So it was interesting I thought to see other people's perspectives. And naturally I've gone along the same journey as some of the people that are in there, who achieving another level of physical fitness and peak. Just look at Djokovic, that little extra bit that's there that people are reluctant to look in to. 

“I think it was really cool to be part of. Time wise it's not easy, and there's a lot more that I'm doing in that segment. But that's a long process, so more to come.”

Hamilton played down his involvement in the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive, with Mercedes giving backstage access to the cameras for the first time in Hockenheim.

Read Also:

“I mean it's just one weekend,” he said. “I've not seen the previous Netflix series, the first one. Wasn't my choice to be in the second one either, but we welcome the guys here. 

“I've heard lots of positive things about the first one, particularly as I travel round the world, and see different people in different places who now come to Formula 1 and who started watching it through watching Netflix.

"Netflix is obviously so huge, and is probably going to take over TV at some stage, if it hasn’t already. 

“They're just here this weekend. I don't have to do much, just continue doing my job and hopefully they'll catch the good sides of me, and edit out the bad!”

Next article
Live: Follow German GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow German GP practice as it happens

Next article

Petronas opens global search for new trackside fuel engineer

Petronas opens global search for new trackside fuel engineer
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.