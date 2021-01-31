Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
280 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
293 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
308 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
315 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

shares
comments
Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi
By:

Carlos Sainz said he made sure to go and thank tifosi who had camped out to see his first Ferrari Formula 1 test after spotting their banners trackside at Fiorano.

The Spaniard got his first outing behind the wheel of a Ferrari as part of the team’s major five-day test with a 2018 F1 car at Fiorano this week.

Sainz completed a day-and-a-half of running with the team, and at the end of the first day of action he elected to take a fire truck and drive out to the section of the track where the fans had spent the day.

In a social media post that circulated on Friday, one of those present said they were ‘astonished’ that Sainz came and spoke to them.

Describing what happened, the fan called Chiello said: “At 4pm the session stopped and we were about to leave the circuit when we saw a small fire truck proceeding along the track and stopping in front of us.

“Carlos stepped out. We were astonished. He drove all the way [along] to greet a few fans outside the circuit, just to have a word with us! What a special and humble champion. Thank you Carlos, we will never forget this day.”

 

Sainz said that he had elected to make the special visit after spotting the effort that fans had gone to in showing their support for him.

“There were two banners,” he said. “There was a banner 'Vamos Carlos', and a 'Smooth operator' banner. So people here in Italy and the tifosi already know my name and my preferences in terms of names. So that's a good start.

“At the end of the day, I had a chance to go and say hello to them. I got the car and went to say thanks to them for being here, supporting me on a very special day, and sharing with them a bit the passion and what a special day it was for me.”

Sainz will have to wait until the official pre-season test at Bahrain to have his first test in the definitive 2021 Ferrari SF21.

Read Also:

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Related video

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride

Previous article

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at start, trouble strikes key runners
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at start, trouble strikes key runners

How Mercedes made its best car better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes made its best car better

Rolex 24, H3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM

Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure

Latest news

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

How Mercedes made its best car better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes made its best car better

Trending

1
IMSA

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

1h
2
IMSA

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

9h
3
Formula 1

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

1h
4
IMSA

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

3d
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes made its best car better

19h

Latest news

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

Formula 1
1h
F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride

Formula 1
17h
F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

Formula 1
18h
How Mercedes made its best car better

How Mercedes made its best car better

Formula 1
19h
Domenicali: F1 can attract manufacturers seeking "fresh image"

Domenicali: F1 can attract manufacturers seeking "fresh image"

Formula 1
20h

Latest videos

Lost F1 Teams: Campos 07:42
Formula 1
Jan 29, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Campos

Revealed: What Ferrari Is Changing On Its Engine For F1 2021 04:21
Formula 1
Jan 27, 2021

Revealed: What Ferrari Is Changing On Its Engine For F1 2021

F1 Explained: 2021 Rule Changes with James Allison 12:49
Formula 1
Jan 27, 2021

F1 Explained: 2021 Rule Changes with James Allison

Make F1 Great Again: The US F1 Team That Never Made It Into Formula 1 07:41
Formula 1
Jan 25, 2021

Make F1 Great Again: The US F1 Team That Never Made It Into Formula 1

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W04 03:30
Formula 1
Jan 25, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W04

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.