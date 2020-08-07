Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest

shares
comments
Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest
Aug 7, 2020, 9:42 AM

On Friday, the FIA finally announced the verdict of Renault's protest agains Racing Point. Below are the main conclusions from the ruling body's stewards.

Racing Point was docked 15 constructors' championship points, fined 400,000 euro, and reprimanded after the FIA found its brake duct design was in breach of F1's design rules.

Stewards' conclusion

Having carefully considered the various submissions made by the parties and listened to the expert witness statements made at the hearing, the Stewards come to the following conclusions, regarding the essence of the Protest:

1. Each protest is admissible, as correctly determined by the respective Stewards' Panel at each event, as each was lodged no later than thirty minutes after the publication of the provisional classification and requirements specified in Art. 13 of the FIA International Sporting Code.

2. The effective date on which the 2020 SRs come into force is Jan. 1, 2020, though they may in part determine actions prior to that date in order to ensure compliance with the SRs.

3. Racing Point had the opportunity both during 2019, when all concerned were aware that the status of BDs would change from non-LPs to LPs in 2020, and during the March 2020 FIA visit to the factory to explicitly clarify with the FIA their intentions with respect to the BDs going forward and clarify this potentially grey area of the regulations now being argued. They chose not to do so, even though this clarification process by written document exchange is well known and routinely used by F1 competitors.

4. The parts transfer between Mercedes and Racing Point on Jan. 6, 2020 does not constitute a breach of the regulations worthy of censure as the parts in question were both not used and did not expand the information that had previously passed from Mercedes to Racing Point quite legitimately under the regulations in 2019. The recent change of status of the BDs as LPs further argues that censure or penalization is not appropriate on this point.

5. The BDs of the RP20 are fully compliant with all relevant technical regulations, as detailed in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations. This point is not in dispute by the parties involved.

6. BDs changed status in Appendix 6 of the SRs by moving from non-LPs in 2019 to LPs in 2020.

7. As LPs, the SRs require that they be "designed by" the Constructor; in this case Racing Point. There is no amplifying information in the SRs as to what test must be met by a Constructor to positively demonstrate that a part has been "designed by" that Constructor. This point is the crux of this protest.

Read Also:

8. Racing Point, in their arguments, puts forward the case that the design process is fully captured by beginning with input "data," in whatever form available, and then moving through an intellectual process that arrives at a set of drawings from which a part could be manufactured. After listening to a wide variety of inputs on this crucial topic, the Stewards conclude that the design process has a wider basis than that hypothesized by Racing Point and that the source(s) of the input data and the design work inherent in that data must be noted and captured in any "who designed it?" analysis.

9. In the case of the RP20 FBDs, their genesis as Racing Point parts began in an earlier evolution with being run on the RP19 in 2019, when Mercedes BDs, as non-LPs could legitimately be used. Although as noted in the earlier analysis, the ambiguity of the regulations leaves some room for argument on this point, the Stewards conclude that the combination of the design work done on the 2019 RP19 coupled with the necessary upgrade work to the FBDs in designing and developing the 2020 RP20 cross the quantitative threshold for design work necessary to meet the SRs requirements for LPs in 2020.

10. However, since the RP20 RBDs were not run on the RP19 in 2019 and since the Stewards believe that the design effort expended by Racing Point in adapting the RBDs originally designed by Mercedes for the W10 pales in comparison to the significance of the original Mercedes work, the Stewards conclude that the principal designer of the RP20 RBDs was Mercedes, not Racing Point.

11. The method of creating the RP20 RBDs accrued a potential sporting advantage to Racing Point by allowing it to allocate a wide range of design resources to other design efforts as opposed to executing the detailed design effort on the RBDs that would have been necessary to replicate the equivalent effort from Mercedes in the original W10 design.

12. Racing Point did not design the FBDs [sic - this should be RBD] used on the RP20 as required by SR Appendix 6 and, therefore, the respective protests are well founded.

13. The Stewards acknowledge that since the RBDs are compliant with the 2020 FIA F1 Technical Regulations it is not realistic to expect Racing Point to re-design or re-engineer the BDs in a way that would effectively require them to "unlearn" what they already know. Therefore, the penalty imposed is intended to penalize the potential advantage Racing Point may have accrued in the BD design process which resulted in the use of LPs which were not designed by it.

14. The Stewards emphasize that this breach is one of the Sporting Regulations rather than a non- compliance with the Technical Regulations and, therefore it is not necessary to consider disqualification as the default sanction for the breach, as would normally be the case for a Technical Regulation breach. They also note that there are a number of mitigating factors which we have considered:

a. The change in classification of the BDs from Non-LPs in 2019 to LPs in 2020;

b. The absence of specific guidance or clarification from the FIA in respect to how that transition to LPs might be managed within the spirit and intent of the regulations;

c. The lack of detailed focus on BDs by the FIA personnel who inspected the RP20 in March 2020 when they were admittedly focused on the entire car.

d. Racing Point could probably have obtained much of the same amount of competitive advantage from photographing the Mercedes W10 RBDs and reverse engineering them, albeit with additional design resources expended in the process.

e. In every respect regarding this matter, Racing Point has been open and transparent with regard to their actions, which they fully believed to have been compliant with the regulations, and the Stewards attribute no deliberate intent to any breach of the regulations that occurred.

15. The penalty imposed for the Styrian Grand Prix is intended to penalize the potential advantage Racing Point may have accrued in the BD design process. Although paragraph 1 of appendix 6 specifies, according to its wording, that a team shall not "use" LPs which are not designed by it, which can only be understood in such way that it does not allow such parts to be used in a car during a competition, the Stewards see the focus of the infringement to be in the design process itself, which was completed some time before the Styrian Grand Prix. However, this breach of the rules continues to exist through the use of the relevant BDs during following F1 events. For the first protests in the Styrian Grand Prix, it is therefore appropriate to impose a penalty that covers the entire process of (non-)designing the BDs and making them available for use during the whole 2020 season. The use of the BDsin further competitions, however, remains an infringement of the SRs, but a penalty of Reprimand seems sufficient, because the actual infringement, namely the improper development of the BDs, is sufficiently covered with the penalty assessed at the Styrian Grand Prix.

16. The Stewards take note of Article 12.3.5.a of the International Sporting Code as it applies to not deducting points separately from the Drivers and Competitors, save in exceptional circumstances. They believe this is such an exceptional case, because the infringement has to do with a very unique situation revolving around the design process of the car. Accordingly, they are using their broad discretionary powers under Articles 11.9 and 12.3.5 to withdraw points only for the Constructors' (Competitors') Championship.

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

Previous article

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

Next article

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point

Trending Today

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
20m

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
11m

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

Hulkenberg to race after Perez tests COVID positive again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg to race after Perez tests COVID positive again

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
1h

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice

Latest news

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
11m

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
20m

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

Hamilton says it's not the right time for contract talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton says it's not the right time for contract talks

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

52m
2
Formula 1

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest

20m
3
Formula 1

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

11m
4
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

5
Formula 1

Hulkenberg to race after Perez tests COVID positive again

2h

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest
Formula 1

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest
Formula 1

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

Hamilton says it's not the right time for contract talks
Formula 1

Hamilton says it's not the right time for contract talks

Hulkenberg to race after Perez tests COVID positive again
Formula 1

Hulkenberg to race after Perez tests COVID positive again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.