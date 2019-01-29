Sign in
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008

Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008
By:
31m ago

The Force India name has vanished off the Formula 1 entry list for 2019, but it became a force to be reckoned with since Vijay Mallya bought the former Spyker/Midland/Jordan team in 2008.

2008: Force India-Mercedes VJM01

2008: Force India-Mercedes VJM01
1/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Giancarlo Fisichella, Adrian Sutil

2009: Force India-Mercedes VJM02

2009: Force India-Mercedes VJM02
2/11

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

Drivers: Giancarlo Fisichella, Vitantonio Liuzzi, Adrian Sutil

2010: Force India-Mercedes VJM03

2010: Force India-Mercedes VJM03
3/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Vitantonio Liuzzi, Adrian Sutil

2011: Force India-Mercedes VJM04

2011: Force India-Mercedes VJM04
4/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Paul di Resta, Adrian Sutil

2012: Force India-Mercedes VJM05

2012: Force India-Mercedes VJM05
5/11

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Paul di Resta

2013: Force India-Mercedes VJM06

2013: Force India-Mercedes VJM06
6/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Paul di Resta, Adrian Sutil

2014: Force India-Mercedes VJM07

2014: Force India-Mercedes VJM07
7/11

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Sergio Perez

2015: Force India-Mercedes VJM08

2015: Force India-Mercedes VJM08
8/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Sergio Perez

2016: Force India-Mercedes VJM09

2016: Force India-Mercedes VJM09
9/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Sergio Perez

2017: Force India-Mercedes VJM10

2017: Force India-Mercedes VJM10
10/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez

2018: Force India-Mercedes VJM11

2018: Force India-Mercedes VJM11
11/11

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Drivers: Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez

Mexican GP promoter distances itself from FOPA views

Mexican GP promoter distances itself from FOPA views
