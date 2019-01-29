Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008

The Force India name has vanished off the Formula 1 entry list for 2019, but it became a force to be reckoned with since Vijay Mallya bought the former Spyker/Midland/Jordan team in 2008.
2008: Force India-Mercedes VJM01
Drivers: Giancarlo Fisichella, Adrian Sutil
2009: Force India-Mercedes VJM02
Drivers: Giancarlo Fisichella, Vitantonio Liuzzi, Adrian Sutil
2010: Force India-Mercedes VJM03
Drivers: Vitantonio Liuzzi, Adrian Sutil
2011: Force India-Mercedes VJM04
Drivers: Paul di Resta, Adrian Sutil
2012: Force India-Mercedes VJM05
Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Paul di Resta
2013: Force India-Mercedes VJM06
Drivers: Paul di Resta, Adrian Sutil
2014: Force India-Mercedes VJM07
Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Sergio Perez
2015: Force India-Mercedes VJM08
Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Sergio Perez
2016: Force India-Mercedes VJM09
Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Sergio Perez
2017: Force India-Mercedes VJM10
Drivers: Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez
2018: Force India-Mercedes VJM11
Drivers: Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez
