Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mexican GP promoter distances itself from FOPA views

shares
comments
Mexican GP promoter distances itself from FOPA views
By:
1h ago

The promoter behind the Mexican Grand Prix has distanced itself from last night’s statement from the Formula One Promoters’ Association – and given its support to Liberty.

FOPA issued its statement after a meeting on Monday that was said to involve 16 of the current 21 promoters, ahead of a further meeting between Liberty and all the promoters in London on Tuesday.

Read Also:

The Mexican promoter clearly wanted to distance itself from any controversy that FOPA’s views have stirred up, and issued a statement outlining its own views this evening, complimenting Liberty.

It said it was not party to Monday’s meeting, and stressed that it wants to conduct negotiations out of the public eye.

“Following the statement made by the Formula One Promoters’ Association (FOPA), the F1 Gran Premio de Mexico promoters want to express their sympathy with the promoters from other countries, understanding that each country and race is different," read the statement.

"In addition, the Mexican Grand Prix’s promoters welcome the ongoing collaboration and good relationships with the rest of the promoters.

“However, F1 Gran Premio de Mexico did not participate in said meeting and appreciate the work that the new owners of F1 are doing to understand the promoters’ requirements and concerns, as well as those from the fans.

“The Mexican Grand Prix’s promoters recognise that the new administration of F1 has listened and been sensitive to their concerns, with both parties working very closely together. As a result, they do not agree with what was released by the Formula One Promoters’ Association on their behalf.

“The Mexican promoters and F1 continue the negotiations regarding the renewal of the F1 Gran Premio de Mexico contract in private.”

The five races that are believed to be outside FOPA and thus not implied to be parties to the original statement are China, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Russia and Japan.

Next article
F1 to hold season launch event in Melbourne

Previous article

F1 to hold season launch event in Melbourne

Next article

Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008

Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Red zone: trending stories

Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008

27m ago
Rosberg: Bottas can annoy Hamilton a lot Article
Formula 1

Rosberg: Bottas can annoy Hamilton a lot

Mexican GP promoter distances itself from FOPA views Article
Formula 1

Mexican GP promoter distances itself from FOPA views

Latest videos
How Schumacher escaped Jordan in 1991 10:31
Formula 1

How Schumacher escaped Jordan in 1991

Jan 25, 2019
What Verstappen got from his first 'public service' punishment 09:34
Formula 1

What Verstappen got from his first 'public service' punishment

Jan 23, 2019

News in depth
Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008
Formula 1

Gallery: All Force India F1 cars since 2008

Mexican GP promoter distances itself from FOPA views
Formula 1

Mexican GP promoter distances itself from FOPA views

F1 to hold season launch event in Melbourne
Formula 1

F1 to hold season launch event in Melbourne

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.