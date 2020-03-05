FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

shares
comments
FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 12:41 PM

The FIA has responded to the statement that seven Formula 1 teams issued yesterday regarding the settlement agreed between the governing body and Ferrari over its 2019 power unit.

The FIA has said that after its investigation “it was not fully satisfied” that Ferrari had fully complied with the regulations when operating its engine, but felt that it could not prove its case due to the complexities – and that any further action might result in a complicated legal case brought by the team.

Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, AlphaTauri, Racing Point and Williams – the teams that don’t run Ferrari engines – all put their names to yesterday’s statement, noting that “we strongly object to the FIA reaching a confidential settlement agreement with Ferrari to conclude this matter.”

Read Also:

“The extensive and thorough investigations undertaken during the 2019 season raised suspicions that the Scuderia Ferrari PU could be considered as not operating within the limits of the FIA regulations at all times. The Scuderia Ferrari firmly opposed the suspicions and reiterated that its PU always operated in compliance with the regulations.

“The FIA was not fully satisfied but decided that further action would not necessarily result in a conclusive case due to the complexity of the matter and the material impossibility to provide the unequivocal evidence of a breach.

“To avoid the negative consequences that a long litigation would entail especially in light of the uncertainty of the outcome of such litigations and in the best interest of the Championship and of its stakeholders, the FIA, in compliance with Article 4 (ii) of its Judicial and Disciplinary Rules (JDR), decided to enter into an effective and dissuasive settlement agreement with Ferrari to terminate the proceedings.

“This type of agreement is a legal tool recognised as an essential component of any disciplinary system and is used by many public authorities and other sport federations in the handling of disputes.

“The confidentiality of the terms of the settlement agreement is provided for by Article 4 (vi) of the JDR.

“The FIA will take all necessary action to protect the sport and its role and reputation as regulator of the FIA Formula One World Championship.”

Related video

Next article
Ferrari: Testing pace was "our true performance"

Previous article

Ferrari: Testing pace was "our true performance"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
02:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
06:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
06:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

14m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers

3h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Testing pace was "our true performance"

1h
4
MotoGP

Lorenzo to make wildcard outing at Barcelona

55m
5
Formula 1

Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban

Latest videos

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit 01:10
Formula 1

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort 01:31
Formula 1

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit 00:45
Formula 1

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit

F1 2020: teams and drivers preview 01:26
Formula 1

F1 2020: teams and drivers preview

FIA reaches Ferrari 09:10
Formula 1

FIA reaches Ferrari "settlement" after 2019 F1 engine investigation

Latest news

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal
F1

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

Ferrari: Testing pace was "our true performance"
F1

Ferrari: Testing pace was "our true performance"

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers
F1

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers

Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban
F1

Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban

Onboard video: Verstappen samples revamped Zandvoort
F1

Onboard video: Verstappen samples revamped Zandvoort

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.