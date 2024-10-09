All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

FIA makes two leadership appointments

FIA president Ben Sulayem adds two senior figures to boost organisation's leadership team

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The FIA has announced two senior leadership appointments as part of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s efforts to transform the governing body.

Spaniard Alberto Villarreal is to join as general manager, while Italian Alessandra Malhame will become the FIA’s new Senior HR Director.

Villarreal, who will report directly to Ben Sulayem and the President of the Senate, arrives with a huge experience of the automotive sector following two decades working for the Goodyear tyre company.

He will help oversee the operational and financial performance of the organisation, and has been tasked with prioritising the interests of the FIA members in decision-making.

Malhame, who has previously worked in senior positions at Honeywell and Bristol Myers Squibb, will work with the organisation to guide HR operations and wider strategies.

Speaking about the appointments, Ben Sulayem said: "I am delighted to welcome Alberto and Alessandra to the team.

“With Alberto’s vast leadership experience, I am confident he will drive sustainability in our financial performance, governance and operations and deliver value for our members.

“Alessandra brings a wealth of HR expertise to the federation. I am confident she will ensure the development of our most precious commodity – our people.”

FIA flag

FIA flag

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The senior appointments come at a time when Ben Sulayem is stamping his authority on the FIA in taking it in the direction he wants – which is making it more financially stable and with clearer targets.

Ben Sulayem’s approach has put him at loggerheads with many people, however, and there have been a number of key departures over the past 12 months.

Just last week, the FIA parted ways with its director of communications Luke Skipper and secretary general of mobility Jacob Bangsgaard.

Last winter it was announced that sporting director Steve Nielsen and single-seater technical director Tim Goss had both resigned from their roles, while head of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission Deborah Mayer also quit.

This February, it emerged that governance and regulatory director Pierre Ketterer and head of commercial legal affairs Edward Floydd had left, with the FIA’s first CEO Natalie Robyn also leaving in May.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Colapinto interview: "I know what I can do, I was expecting to be quick"
Next article Williams to “compromise” next season ahead of 2026 rules overhaul

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in
The McLaren vs Red Bull Miami mystery: An update shake-up, conspiracy or FIA intervention?

The McLaren vs Red Bull Miami mystery: An update shake-up, conspiracy or FIA intervention?

Formula 1
The McLaren vs Red Bull Miami mystery: An update shake-up, conspiracy or FIA intervention?
FIA Prize Gala in Rwanda set to go ahead despite Marburg virus outbreak

FIA Prize Gala in Rwanda set to go ahead despite Marburg virus outbreak

General
FIA Prize Gala in Rwanda set to go ahead despite Marburg virus outbreak

Latest news

Chase Elliott on the bubble as four drivers face Roval elimination

Chase Elliott on the bubble as four drivers face Roval elimination

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Chase Elliott on the bubble as four drivers face Roval elimination
Andretti F1 plans unchanged after ownership switch

Andretti F1 plans unchanged after ownership switch

F1 Formula 1
Andretti F1 plans unchanged after ownership switch
Supercars Finals switch-up a hit or miss? Our writers have their say

Supercars Finals switch-up a hit or miss? Our writers have their say

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst 1000
Supercars Finals switch-up a hit or miss? Our writers have their say
Verstappen: "Red Bull can't force people to stay"

Verstappen: "Red Bull can't force people to stay"

F1 Formula 1
Verstappen: "Red Bull can't force people to stay"

Prime

Discover prime content
The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in
Ranking the real 2025 F1 driver line-up pecking order

Ranking the real 2025 F1 driver line-up pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Ranking the real 2025 F1 driver line-up pecking order
Will Sauber's C44 go down as F1's best point-less car, or are there better contenders?

Will Sauber's C44 go down as F1's best point-less car, or are there better contenders?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Will Sauber's C44 go down as F1's best point-less car, or are there better contenders?
When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500

When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global