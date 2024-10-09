Colapinto interview: "I know what I can do, I was expecting to be quick"

Franco Colapinto has surprised the outside world with his impressive Formula 1 performances for Williams since an unexpected Monza debut. But himself? Not so much.

Colapinto was dropped into the Williams to replace the struggling Logan Sargeant from September's Italian Grand Prix onwards. At the time questions were raised over whether the Argentinian F2 prospect was ready, and whether team boss James Vowles was taking a huge risk by turning to a fresh-faced rookie to help Williams score vital points, having had just a single free practice outing with its 2024 car. Three races on, Vowles has now been asked by those same journalists why he didn't bring in Colapinto sooner.

It shows just how big an impression Colapinto has made in his three races so far, with a promising debut in Italy followed by his first points in Baku and another solid drive in Singapore.

For all the hoo-ha around his rapid ascent, Colapinto has taken to F1 like a duck to water and doesn't seem at all fazed by the extra attention on him, or surprised by how he has been able to get closer to his experienced team-mate Alex Albon in three races than his predecessor has been able to do.

"No, I know what I can do, and I was expecting to be quick," a relaxed and quietly self-assured Colapinto told Motorsport.com during an interview in Singapore. "Even though I didn't have a lot of experience with the car, that was the idea of the team and why they put me in the car, so I'm happy to be helping the team."

Following Oliver Bearman's standout Ferrari debut in Jeddah, Colapinto is the latest example of rookie drivers coming in and immediately making an impression, helped by thousands of hours on high-tech simulators and being embedded in their respective teams as reserve drivers, being fully prepped mentally and physically to be as ready as they can be when called upon.

"I think we are doing a good job together as a team," he said about his learning process.

"It's tough. There are a lot of things you can do in the car with the tools and so much stuff that you can change. But I am learning every time I'm going out and I'm just getting a bit more used to the car, a bit more used to how I can extract the maximum performance of the car, and that's going well."

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the Gulf Speed Festival in Sao Paulo, Albon said he was impressed at how natural the status of being an F1 driver has come to his new team-mate.

"Yeah, [he's] very quick, very relaxed as a driver as well," Albon said. "I think it's very natural to him to get into the sport. Some drivers are quite tense and a bit nervous. He doesn't seem to feel that way. He's come in and been quick straight away, on tracks as well that have been very difficult."

But even if he doesn't show it, Colapinto does admit his life has been turned upside down over the past month, achieving his childhood dreams much earlier than anticipated. "Yeah, it changed a lot. The day before I was still racing in F2. It was a big step forward, of course, a dream come true.

"I am enjoying a lot the opportunity, and I know it is going to be tough, but we are doing a great job as a team to make me go through that learning process quickly. We already scored points in only my second race together. It's a dream come true to be working this well together as a team.

"Alex has helped me so much since I arrived in Formula 1. To have a reference that, in my opinion, is one of the best of the grid, it's really positive and has helped me to do all these steps so much quicker since I arrived in Monza. It's a great way to start to have a team-mate like that."

Colapinto's F1 dream might be short-lived, for now, having been drafted in until the rest of the season until Ferrari exile Carlos Sainz slots into the seat for 2025 and beyond. While Vowles is still trying to secure a loan to Sauber for next year, the last empty seat on the grid for 2025, the 21-year-old has another six races left to prove his worth and savour the occasion.

Colapinto says he would love to remain connected to Williams in the long term after building up close ties as a Williams Academy member and out of gratitude for Vowles taking a punt on him.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do next year," he said. "Of course, it's very exciting that James wants to keep me in F1, and something that I'm grateful for. There are many things in F1 you need to be aware of, and many details that are tough. And he's been helping me to be on top of all those. He was the one who helped me to make that dream come true.

"I want to stay in Williams, I love this team, and I love how they work. I think you need to be grateful and they are the first ones to give me the opportunity to be in an F1 car.

"I would love to get an opportunity in the future with this team. If not, I have no idea about options, but my plan A is to stay in the team. They invested a lot in me since I was in the younger categories, and I'm grateful for all of that."

But for now, rather than worrying about 2025, he has pledged to keep his head down and take life race by race. After all, that is both the best way he can repay Vowles and the best way to keep hammering home his credentials to the entire paddock.

"I'm trying to do the best I can and focus on myself," he concluded. "The results are starting to come, which is very positive, so let's see what we can do in the next few races. I think there are good races for us to come."

