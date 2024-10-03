All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Two senior FIA figures depart governing body

The FIA’s director of communications and secretary general of mobility have left

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
FIA flag

FIA flag

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

The FIA has lost two of its senior figures, with its director of communications Luke Skipper and secretary general of mobility Jacob Bangsgaard resigning.

Both are said to have left the organisation to pursue other interests, but their departures come at a time when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s style of leadership has again been in the spotlight.

Ben Sulayem triggered controversy ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix as he called for drivers to swear less, with a subsequent sanction handed down on Max Verstappen for cursing in a press conference prompting protests from the Dutchman.

Now, Ben Sulayem has also taken aim at the British media, after suggesting that he has been “convicted” by unspecified coverage.

There has been no official word on the reasons for the departures of Skipper and Bangsgaard, although both were high-profile figures within the FIA.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Skipper joined in 2022 as the FIA’s first director of communications and public affairs.

He had huge experience in the business, having previously been a director of public affairs for communication firm Weber Shandwick as he worked with a host of international clients. He had also been the Scottish National Party’s chief of staff at the UK Parliament.

Bangsgaard had been appointed as the FIA’s Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism in 2023, having become an influential figure in mobility through being the founder and CEO of European Policy Research since 1997.

Prior to his most recent role, he was Director General of FIA Region I, and had also worked for the FIA Foundation in London as director of international relations.

The departure of Skipper and Bangsgaard comes in the wake of a series of major FIA departures over the course of the past 12 months.

Last winter it was announced that sporting director Steve Nielsen and single-seater technical director Tim Goss had both resigned from their roles.

Nielsen has since returned to a position within FOM, while Goss is due to start work imminently at the RB F1 team as its new chief technical officer.

Their exits came shortly after Deborah Mayer left as head of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

This February, it emerged that governance and regulatory director Pierre Ketterer and head of commercial legal affairs Edward Floydd, both of whom had a hand in Concorde Agreement negotiations on behalf of the FIA, had left.

In May, it was announced that the FIA’s first CEO Natalie Robyn was also leaving the governing body to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

She had been appointed by Ben Sulayem in November 2022 as part of a big effort to reform the management structure of the organisation.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article McLaren’s one-second-a-lap dominance is “alien” to Verstappen - Marko
Next article The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: It's time to stop “flirting” with Verstappen

Wolff: It's time to stop “flirting” with Verstappen

Formula 1
Wolff: It's time to stop “flirting” with Verstappen
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack

Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack

Formula 1
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Latest news

FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty

FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty
How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defence

How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defence

Indy IndyCar
How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defence
The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero

The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero
Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

F1 Formula 1
Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

Prime

Discover prime content
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global