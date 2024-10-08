Australia to host 2025 Race of Champions

The Race of Champions will return in 2025 with the event heading to Australia for the first time in its storied history.

Sydney will host the event that pitches the best talents from various motorsport disciplines in head-to-head nation versus nation and individual battles.

The New South Wales capital’s former Olympic stadium will welcome the Race of Champions from 7-8 March, a week before the 2025 Formula 1 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Drivers will do battle on a purpose-built asphalt track housed inside the Accor Stadium, with the ROC Nations Cup — where drivers pair up in teams based on nationality — scheduled for Friday. The individual Race of Champions contest will be held on Saturday.

The decision to take the Race of Champions to Australia follows two years competing on the snow and ice at Pite Havsbad in Sweden in 2022 and 2023. Plans for a third year at the venue this year were ended due to uncertainties regarding how the land area by the beach and the sea can be used.

The Race of Champions, which began in 1988, called Gran Canaria home from 1992-2003, before the event went on tour taking in Paris, London, Beijing, Dusseldorf, Bangkok, Barbados, Miami, Riyadh and Mexico City, before heading to Sweden in 2022.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Race Of Champions to Australia for the first time ever. ROC has always been about pushing drivers to their limits in unique conditions,” said Race Of Champions president and co-founder Fredrik Johnsson.

The Australian stadium set to host ROC Photo by: Race of Champions

“Australia has a rich motorsport heritage, and we're looking forward to celebrating that by pitting some of the best Australian drivers against some of the world’s most legendary racing stars in a spectacular showdown in the middle of Accor Stadium.”

The event will not only celebrate the global motorsport elite but also give an opportunity to Australian drivers, with seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup set to participate. Whincup, who retired from full-time driving in 2021, previously competed when ROC hosted events in Bangkok (2012-2013) and Barbados (2014).

"I had a great time competing at the Race Of Champions World Finals in Bangkok and Barbados," said Whincup.

“I'm thrilled to be part of the ROC driver line-up again in 2025, especially with the event being hosted in Sydney.

“Competing alongside some of the best drivers in the world from so many different racing series is always an incredible challenge and representing Australian motorsport on home soil now that ROC comes to Australia for the first time makes it even more special. I can't wait to get out there and give it everything for the Aussie fans.”

World rally champions Didier Auriol and Sebastien Loeb and two-time DTM champion and World Rallycross title winner Mattias Ekstrom are tied for the most Race of Champions titles with four a piece. Germany holds the record for most Nations Cup wins with eight.