First FIA CEO Natalie Robyn announces departure

Robyn was appointed to her role in November 2022 as part of a bid by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to reform the management structure of the organisation.

She was chosen after more than 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, having previously served as the CEO of Volvo in Switzerland since 2017, as well as holding management positions at Nissan and DaimlerChrysler.

Since her arrival, she helped lead an overhaul of the FIA’s structure and pushed on with modernising its governance, as well as helping secure better financial stability.

However, it is understood that a desire to get back to working in the automotive industry has prompted a rethink about her plans and she has reached an agreement with the FIA to depart at the end of this month.

Speaking about her decision, Robyn said: “Performing in the role of CEO at the FIA has been an enormous privilege, and I am grateful to have directed a programme of restructuring and reform.

“Now is the time to step away in the knowledge that the organisation is better placed for the challenges which lie ahead.

“I take great pride in my role in advancing the FIA's transformation across both Sport and Mobility, and I am pleased to leave an organization comprised of a wonderful team of talented and dedicated individuals.”

Photo by: FIA

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Natalie’s appointment was notable as the first CEO in the history of the FIA.

"She has contributed greatly to a wide-ranging re-organisation of our operational and management structure as well as our financial sustainability. On behalf of the FIA, I wish her well in her future endeavours.”

While Robyn’s departure has been agreed mutually, her exit marks yet another high-profile figure departing.

Last year, sporting director Steve Nielsen and single-seater technical director Tim Goss both resigned from their roles, which came shortly after Deborah Mayer left as head of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission chief.

Since then, the FIA announced that former Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux would replace Goss, reporting directly to long-serving single-seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis.

Nielsen’s role was taken by Tim Malyon, who had previously served as the FIA’s safety director.