Formula 1 News

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane

By:

The FIA has evaluated removing the final chicane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, but has warned it is "not an overnight change".

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane

F1 raced on a tweaked layout of the track on the outskirts of Barcelona for the first time last weekend after Turn 10 was reprofiled in a bid to improve overtaking and make the corner faster.

But drivers remained more critical about the Turn 14-15 chicane in the final sector, which was introduced in 2007 and has long been a point of contention.

A number of drivers have called for a return to the two sweeping right-hand corners that were previously used, leading the drivers back onto the main straight instead of slowing speeds down.

Sebastian Vettel said ahead of the race weekend that one way to solve the lack of overtaking in Spain would be "to bring back the last two corners", and that he had "hopes for the future" that the layout would return.

FIA race director Michael Masi explained after the race that a return to the old layout in the final sector has been considered as part of the governing body's continuous reviews of circuits.

But he warned that it was not a snap decision that could be made, accounting for a number of considerations including track safety.

"It's something that we've been looking at for a little while," Masi said.

"It's obviously not an overnight change that can be done, and having a look at all of the implications and unintended consequences that may come about.

"Like all of our circuits and different corners and everything, we work together with the teams, the drivers and F1 in ensuring we've got the safest venue, but also something that promotes good racing."

Read Also:

The Spanish Grand Prix has gained a reputation for a lack of overtaking and on-track action in recent years, often relying on different strategies to spice up the race.

Home driver Fernando Alonso said after the race that the changes to Turn 10 had done little to improve the situation, but suggested that the DRS zone in the final sector could be extended.

"I confirmed the feelings that I had about Turn 10, it changed not much for the overtaking possibilities," Alonso said after the race.

"I think it's a very similar corner for that aspect, from the old Turn 10. I think it's more fun to drive, because it's faster, and you can carry more speed into the corners. That was a positive thing.

"But in terms of overtaking, it was not a game-changer. To improve, it's difficult to know. Maybe a little bit extra DRS, right after the last chicane, maybe being able to open the DRS is a possibility for the future, I don't know.

"Barcelona is always going to be tough for overtaking."

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021

