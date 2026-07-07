Ferrari to become first F1 team to test at the Madring ahead of Spanish GP

Ferrari is set for a filming day this week at the new home of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Motorsport.com has learned.

The Scuderia will take to the Madrid street track on Thursday, labelled ‘Madring’, which is set to host its first grand prix on 11-13 September after replacing Barcelona as the Spanish GP venue.

It will see the SF-26 become the first F1 car to run on the Madrid layout, allowing Ferrari to gather valuable data while also providing an important test for the event organisers.

Officially, it will be called a ‘filming day’ which is a session dedicated to promotional activities with the regulations allowing up to 200km of running between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

This comes in the week after Ferrari claimed its second victory of the 2026 campaign, as Leclerc added to Hamilton’s Barcelona win by taking the chequered flag at Silverstone for the British GP.

That was Ferrari’s second win in three rounds, leaving it second in the championship and 78 points behind Mercedes with Hamilton and Leclerc respectively third and fourth in the drivers’ standings.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

But the most surprising aspect of Ferrari’s filming day is the speed at which it managed to organise it, as until just a few days ago the Madring was still an active construction site.

That’s at least regarding the grandstands and paddock infrastructure and a recent visit by media had shown that work was still underway across several areas of the venue.

Regarding the track itself, the 5.416km circuit, featuring 22 corners and a long banked section, is complete and Ferrari’s presence will provide further confirmation of the progress made.

So beyond the Scuderia being able to gain initial track knowledge, the filming day offers Madring organisers a valuable opportunity to verify the facility’s operations with an F1 car.