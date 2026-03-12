Skip to main content

Formula 1 Spanish GP

Spanish GP releases latest Madring F1 renderings

With six months to go until the inaugural Formula 1 race at the Madring circuit, organisers have released fresh renders of the 5.4km Madrid circuit

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Madring circuit rendering

Madring circuit rendering

Photo by: Madrid Grand Prix

Organisers of Formula 1's 2026 Spanish Grand Prix have revealed brand-new renders detailing key areas of the 5-4 hybrid Madring circuit.

Madrid has won the right to take over the Spanish GP from Barcelona, building a brand-new venue near the Spanish capital's Barajas airport that will combine public streets with a purpose-built road course section.

With just six months to go until the first race at the so-called Madring circuit, organisers have revealed the latest selection of renders bringing F1's newest circuit to life, detailing key areas of the track including a high-banked half-oval.

Dubbed La Monumental, Turn 12 is a 550‑metre corner boasting a 24% banking, which organisers say is inspired by a traditional bullring. The high-banked corner should be a flat-out blast in theory, although the heavy energy-harvesting requirements of 2026 F1 cars may change that. In any case, the 180-degree corner will be one of the key spectator areas, with an arena-style stadium section being built to host 45,000 fans.

Another fast and flowing section is the Valedebebas sequence, which runs adjacent to Real Madrid's training complex. Following a heavy braking zone in Turn 13, cars will head into a rapid corner sequence of Turn 14, 15 and 16. The inside area of this high-speed section hosts the Pelouse fanzone, one of the circuits' main entertainment areas for up to 50,000 fans.

Madring circuit rendering

Madring circuit rendering

Photo by: Madrid Grand Prix

To start the 5.4km lap, cars will navigate a tight Turn 1-2 chicane after just a 200-metre blast from the start-finish line, which could lead to a chaotic start given the complicated start procedures of the 2026 cars and the variance in performance between the different power units. Turn 3 leads onto the urban section of the circuit which takes cars over a roundabout and underneath the adjacent motorway towards the Monumental area.

Organisers say 70% of the Spanish GP's ticket allocation has already been sold, but have released additional tickets for the above areas in both grandstand and hospitality areas.

