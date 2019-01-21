Sign in
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950
Stefan Ehlen
By: Stefan Ehlen
12m ago

Ferrari is the longest serving team in the Formula 1 World Championship. Founded by the legendary Enzo Ferrari, the Scuderia has competed in every season since the championship's inception in 1950. Here are all Ferrari's cars in order...

1950: Ferrari 125

1950: Ferrari 125
1/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead

1950-1951: Ferrari 375

1950-1951: Ferrari 375
2/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi

1952-1953: Ferrari 500

1952-1953: Ferrari 500
3/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
4/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Piero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon

1954-1955: Ferrari 625

1954-1955: Ferrari 625
5/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
6/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
7/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
8/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips

1958-1960: Ferrari 246

1958-1960: Ferrari 246
9/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Cliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips

1960: Ferrari 246P

1960: Ferrari 246P
10/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Ritchie Ginther

1961-1962: Ferrari 156

1961-1962: Ferrari 156
11/70

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips

1963: Ferrari 156/63

1963: Ferrari 156/63
12/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1964-1965: Ferrari 158

1964-1965: Ferrari 158
13/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
14/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1966: Ferrari 246/66

1966: Ferrari 246/66
15/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti

1966-1967: Ferrari 312

1966-1967: Ferrari 312
16/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
17/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
18/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Chris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodriguez

1969: Ferrari 312/69

1969: Ferrari 312/69
19/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Chris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodriguez

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
20/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Chris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
21/70

Photo by: Lucien Harmegnies

Drivers: Mario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
22/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
23/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
24/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
25/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
26/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1979: Ferrari 312T4

1979: Ferrari 312T4
27/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1980: Ferrari 312T5

1980: Ferrari 312T5
28/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1981: Ferrari 126CK

1981: Ferrari 126CK
29/70

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Drivers: Didier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve

1982: Ferrari 126C2

1982: Ferrari 126C2
30/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Mario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve

1983: Ferrari 126C2B

1983: Ferrari 126C2B
31/70

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Drivers: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay

1983: Ferrari 126C3

1983: Ferrari 126C3
32/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay

1984: Ferrari 126C4

1984: Ferrari 126C4
33/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux

1985: Ferrari 156/85

1985: Ferrari 156/85
34/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson

1986: Ferrari 156/85

1986: Ferrari 156/85
35/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson

1987: Ferrari F1-87

1987: Ferrari F1-87
36/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
37/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger

1989: Ferrari 640

1989: Ferrari 640
38/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Gerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell

1990: Ferrari 641

1990: Ferrari 641
39/70

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost

1991: Ferrari 642

1991: Ferrari 642
40/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Alain Prost

1991: Ferrari 643

1991: Ferrari 643
41/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost

1992: Ferrari F92A

1992: Ferrari F92A
42/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini

1992: Ferrari F92AT

1992: Ferrari F92AT
43/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli

1993: Ferrari F93A

1993: Ferrari F93A
44/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1994: Ferrari 412T1

1994: Ferrari 412T1
45/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini

1994: Ferrari 412T1B

1994: Ferrari 412T1B
46/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1995: Ferrari 412T2

1995: Ferrari 412T2
47/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1996: Ferrari F310

1996: Ferrari F310
48/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1997: Ferrari F310B

1997: Ferrari F310B
49/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1998: Ferrari F300

1998: Ferrari F300
50/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1999: Ferrari F399

1999: Ferrari F399
51/70

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

2000: Ferrari F1-2000
52/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
53/70

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
54/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
55/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2004: Ferrari F2004

2004: Ferrari F2004
56/70

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2005: Ferrari F2005

2005: Ferrari F2005
57/70

Photo by: LAT Images

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2006: Ferrari 248F1

2006: Ferrari 248F1
58/70

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Drivers: Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher

2007: Ferrari F2007

2007: Ferrari F2007
59/70

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2008: Ferrari F2008

2008: Ferrari F2008
60/70

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2009: Ferrari F60

2009: Ferrari F60
61/70

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2010: Ferrari F10

2010: Ferrari F10
62/70

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2011: Ferrari F150

2011: Ferrari F150
63/70

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2012: Ferrari F2012

2012: Ferrari F2012
64/70

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2013: Ferrari F138

2013: Ferrari F138
65/70

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2014: Ferrari F14 T

2014: Ferrari F14 T
66/70

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen

2015: Ferrari SF-15T

2015: Ferrari SF-15T
67/70

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2016: Ferrari SF16-H

2016: Ferrari SF16-H
68/70

Photo by: Pirelli

Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2017: Ferrari SF70H

2017: Ferrari SF70H
69/70

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2018: Ferrari SF71H

2018: Ferrari SF71H
70/70

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

Series Formula 1
Drivers Eddie Irvine , Michael Schumacher , Rubens Barrichello , Jean Alesi , Kimi Raikkonen , Fernando Alonso , Nigel Mansell , Felipe Massa , Alain Prost , Gilles Villeneuve , Sebastian Vettel , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Stefan Ehlen

