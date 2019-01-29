F1 to hold season launch event in Melbourne

The announcement came the day after race promoters issued a statement questioning the commitment of the sport's new owners.

To be held in Federation Square, it will follow a similar format to the stage element of the London F1 Live event, when all drivers bar the absent Lewis Hamilton and several team principals were interviewed in front of the crowd.

F1 has promised that this time all 20 drivers and 10 team bosses will attend in Australia.

Organised in partnership with the local promoter, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, it will also feature past F1 stars and musical acts, and will be streamed across social platforms so that fans in other countries can follow the action.

As with other city events held thus far there will also be fan activities backed by F1's main sponsors.

"The passion, knowledge and enthusiasm of the Melbourne crowd deserved a special thanks and this is why we have decided to organise the first ever Season Launch event in the history of the sport," said F1's commercial chief Sean Bratches.

"We are incredibly excited to be putting on such a spectacle for our fans. It's vital that we put them at the heart of everything we do, and this event provides us with a platform to engage with fans not just locally but also globally.

"The 2019 season also marks another historic moment for the sport as we celebrate our 1000th Grand Prix in China later this year and we are excited to see all the teams come together to kick off the season with a bang."