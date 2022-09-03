Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic" Next / Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, the 15th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Verstappen will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Read Also:

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'10.342   217.969
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'10.363 0.021 217.904
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'10.434 0.092 217.684
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'10.648 0.306 217.025
5 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'11.077 0.735 215.715
6 United Kingdom George Russell 1'11.147 0.805 215.503
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'11.174 0.832 215.421
8 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'11.442 1.100 214.613
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'12.556 2.214 211.318
10 Canada Lance Stroll      
11 France Pierre Gasly 1'11.512 1.170 214.403
12 France Esteban Ocon 1'11.605 1.263 214.124
13 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'11.613 1.271 214.100
14 China Zhou Guanyu 1'11.704 1.362 213.829
15 Thailand Alex Albon 1'11.802 1.460 213.537
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'11.961 1.619 213.065
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'12.041 1.699 212.828
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'12.081 1.739 212.710
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'12.391 2.049 211.799
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'13.353 3.011 209.022
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m11.317s, a quarter of a second ahead of the Mercedes cars of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc then jumped up to second on 1m11.443s, before Hamilton took it away in the closing moments, just 0.014s off Verstappen, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Leclerc.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Dutch Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'11.317     214.989
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.331 0.014 0.014 214.947
3 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'11.427 0.110 0.096 214.658
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.443 0.126 0.016 214.610
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.556 0.239 0.113 214.271
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'11.561 0.244 0.005 214.256
7 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'11.568 0.251 0.007 214.235
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.641 0.324 0.073 214.017
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'11.667 0.350 0.026 213.939
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'11.695 0.378 0.028 213.855
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.705 0.388 0.010 213.826
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.741 0.424 0.036 213.718
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.748 0.431 0.007 213.697
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'11.767 0.450 0.019 213.641
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'11.826 0.509 0.059 213.465
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'11.961 0.644 0.135 213.065
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'12.041 0.724 0.080 212.828
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.081 0.764 0.040 212.710
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'12.391 1.074 0.310 211.799
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'13.353 2.036 0.962 209.022
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q2?

Q2 was red flagged moments after it started due to a spectator throwing a flare on to the track.

After a delay, Verstappen set the bar at 1m10.927s, 0.148s ahead of Hamilton.

Sainz grabbed the top spot right at the end with 1m10.814s, 0.010s faster than Russell, as Verstappen slipped to third.

Knocked out at this point were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Alex Albon (Williams).

Dutch Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.814     216.516
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'10.824 0.010 0.010 216.485
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'10.927 0.113 0.103 216.171
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.988 0.174 0.061 215.985
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.075 0.261 0.087 215.721
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.116 0.302 0.041 215.597
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.314 0.500 0.198 214.998
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'11.416 0.602 0.102 214.691
9 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.420 0.606 0.004 214.679
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'11.428 0.614 0.008 214.655
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.512 0.698 0.084 214.403
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.605 0.791 0.093 214.124
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'11.613 0.799 0.008 214.100
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'11.704 0.890 0.091 213.829
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'11.802 0.988 0.098 213.537
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m10.515s before Leclerc beat it with 1m10.456s, with Hamilton third fastest.

On the final runs, Leclerc suffered a scruffy middle sector, but improved to hit the front with 1m10.363s. Verstappen was tidier, and grabbed P1 by 1m10.342s, 0.021s faster the Leclerc, while Sainz lapped within 0.092s of pole for third.

Hamilton was unable to improve on fourth after Red Bull’s Sergio Perez – who was fifth fastest – spun off at the penultimate corner. Russell will start sixth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Tsunoda and Lance Stroll (who didn’t run due to a technical issue with his Aston Martin).

Read Also:

Dutch Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'10.342     217.969
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.363 0.021 0.021 217.904
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.434 0.092 0.071 217.684
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.648 0.306 0.214 217.025
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.077 0.735 0.429 215.715
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'11.147 0.805 0.070 215.503
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.174 0.832 0.027 215.421
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.442 1.100 0.268 214.613
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'12.556 2.214 1.114 211.318
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin        
