Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

Laurin Heinrich’s championship prospects shifted dramatically on Sunday after he navigated a chaotic Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America to secure an unlikely second-place finish, trimming his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP title deficit to 108 points.

Sharing the #5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche 963 with co-drivers Kaylen Frederick and Tijmen van der Helm, the Porsche factory driver capitalized on late-race drama to claim his fifth podium of the season. The result delivered a major points swing after championship leader Jack Aitken crashed out late in the six-hour Michelin Endurance Cup round following a collision with Kevin Estre’s Penske Porsche while battling for second place with less than 11 minutes remaining.

Heinrich entered the weekend trailing Aitken by 203 points. But with Aitken provisionally classified in ninth, the German driver closed the gap significantly heading into the final two GTP rounds of the year.

The podium finish came against steep odds. JDC-Miller Motorsports was forced to serve three separate drive-through penalties alongside a mechanical black flag caused by unusual bodywork damage. After suffering a severe hole in the front nose section, air rushed into the cockpit, creating extreme interior air pressure until the passenger door unexpectedly blew open in the final hour.

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich, Kaylen Frederick, #10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, #40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

“There was so much pressure in the cockpit, the passenger door popped open,” Heinrich said. “Felt like a submarine exploded! We fixed the car in the pit window, had some good restarts, kept our head cool, and obviously taking the podium is good for the championship.”

Heinrich emphasized that survival and composure were the central factors in a race where surrounding competitors faltered.

“I said to some people on the podium, it’s my second birthday. It sounds like it was gifted, [but] in the end it was not,” Heinrich said. “If everyone around you loses their head, you manage to keep it – that’s endurance racing. You have to bring it over the line.”

Heinrich praised his crew for keeping the car in contention despite the mounting penalties and mechanical damage, noting that endurance racing often requires patience over forcing high-risk moves.

“Sometimes, what I learned in IMSA racing, the race has to come towards you,” he explained. “It’s not always only down to you. You have to realize that if you have the chance to do something by yourself, you have to take it. If you don’t have the chance to do it by yourself, also you shouldn’t force it.”

"It's never over until it's over"

Looking ahead to the final stretch – which features a sprint event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway followed by the season-ending Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Heinrich, who will split time between JDC-Miller (IMS) and the Porsche Penske Motorsport (Petit) squad over those two rounds, acknowledged that while 108 points remains a significant gap, the title fight is far from settled.

“The lead of Jack was quite big... It’s never over until it’s over,” Heinrich said. “But it was quite significant.

“Now a result like this changes quite a bit… It's quite substantial, two races to go. I think Indy now being a sprint race, we've seen there's a lot which can happen. In Petit., we all know Petit is Petit.

“I won't give up. I will push hard and do the last races with two different teams, which is an interesting dynamic. It's two good teams. I'm always happy to race a Porsche.”