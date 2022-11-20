2022 F1 World Championship points – final drivers’ and constructors’ standings

Listen to this article

The main attention in the Abu Dhabi GP finale was the fight for second in the Drivers’ Championship, as Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez entered the race tied on points.

The runner-up spot in the Constructors’ Championship was also up for grabs between Ferrari and Mercedes.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

How the Abu Dhabi GP impacted 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points

Verstappen scored 25 points at Yas Marina and ended the season 146 clear at the top of the standings.

Leclerc’s second place in Abu Dhabi meant he also claimed second in points after a straight fight with Perez that came down to the last lap of racing action. Holding two-stopper Perez off on his one-stop strategy, Leclerc took the spot by three points after 22 races.

Mercedes’ George Russell cemented fourth, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz grabbed fifth from the second Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton, after the seven-time champion suffered his first technical failure of the season. Sainz took the spot by six points, but was 29 in arrears of Russell.

Behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon won the battle of the Alpines, 11 points ahead of Fernando Alonso – who suffered yet another mechanical failure in the final round.

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) claimed 10th, while Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) lost 11th to Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) on countback after just failing to pass him on track in the closing stages.

Elsewhere, his Aston teammate Lance Stroll claimed 15th from Mick Schumacher (Haas).

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla Constructor Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 1 Red Bull 759 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31 43 37 40 23 40 2 Ferrari 554 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33 15 15 18 37 30 3 Mercedes 515 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2 14 29 31 58 10 4 Alpine /Renault 173 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - - 18 6 4 14 6 5 McLaren/Mercedes 159 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22 1 8 8 2 11 6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 55 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 - - - 1 2 - 7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 55 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12 8 4 - 1 5 8 Haas/Ferrari 37 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - - - 2 - 1 - 9 AlphaTauri /Red Bull 35 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - 1 - - - 10 Williams /Mercedes 8 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 - 2 - - - -

How the Abu Dhabi GP impacted 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points

In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull’s final margin of victory was 205. Ferrari retained second, having entered the race 19 ahead of Mercedes but then out-scoring it by 20 in Abu Dhabi, so it claimed the runner-up spot by 39 points.

Although it was out-scored by McLaren by five points in the final race, Alpine kept fourth – by 14 points – despite losing Alonso from the race.

Despite scoring five points in Abu Dhabi, Aston Martin failed to overhaul Alfa Romeo for sixth. Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams rounded out the bottom of the table.