All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Mexico City plays host to the 19th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 25-27 October. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz led the pace for Ferrari in Friday practice, leading the McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

Engine issues restricted championship leader Max Verstappen to just four laps in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (-6  GMT) on Saturday at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez

  • Date: Saturday, 26 October 2024
  • Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 06:00 JST (Sunday) / 02:30 IST  (Sunday)

2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Quali

21:00

 22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Mexico throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Mexico GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'17.998

   198.651
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.317

1'18.315

 0.317 197.847
3 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+0.701

1'18.699

 0.384 196.881
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+0.841

1'18.839

 0.140 196.532
5 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 18

+0.906

1'18.904

 0.065 196.370
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.960

1'18.958

 0.054 196.235
7 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22

+0.998

1'18.996

 0.038 196.141
8 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.050

1'19.048

 0.052 196.012
9 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull 26

+1.095

1'19.093

 0.045 195.901
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+1.096

1'19.094

 0.001 195.898
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 21

+1.111

1'19.109

 0.015 195.861
12 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 19

+1.202

1'19.200

 0.091 195.636
13 Mexico P. O'Ward McLaren 29 McLaren Mercedes 21

+1.297

1'19.295

 0.095 195.401
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 23

+1.337

1'19.335

 0.040 195.303
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 20

+1.342

1'19.340

 0.005 195.291
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+1.602

1'19.600

 0.260 194.653
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 7

+1.814

1'19.812

 0.212 194.136
18 Brazil F. Drugovich Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+1.821

1'19.819

 0.007 194.119
19 Israel R. Shwartzman Sauber 97 Sauber Ferrari 18

+1.990

1'19.988

 0.169 193.709
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Ferrari 38 Ferrari Ferrari 7

+3.258

1'21.256

 1.268 190.686
View full results  

Mexico GP - FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 34

1'17.699

   199.415
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.178

1'17.877

 0.178 198.959
3 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 30

+0.179

1'17.878

 0.001 198.957
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.188

1'17.887

 0.009 198.934
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 36

+0.249

1'17.948

 0.061 198.778
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 34

+0.540

1'18.239

 0.291 198.039
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 36

+0.580

1'18.279

 0.040 197.938
8 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+0.652

1'18.351

 0.072 197.756
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 32

+0.693

1'18.392

 0.041 197.652
10 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull 29

+0.861

1'18.560

 0.168 197.230
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 35

+0.880

1'18.579

 0.019 197.182
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 34

+0.922

1'18.621

 0.042 197.077
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30

+0.957

1'18.656

 0.035 196.989
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 34

+1.191

1'18.890

 0.234 196.405
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 30

+1.209

1'18.908

 0.018 196.360
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30

+1.243

1'18.942

 0.034 196.275
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 37

+1.281

1'18.980

 0.038 196.181
18 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+1.342

1'19.041

 0.061 196.029
19 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4

 

    
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 0

 

    
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Horner reveals Alonso held Red Bull F1 switch talks in 2024
Next article What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Mexico GP

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Ford to return to DTM for the first time since 1994

Ford to return to DTM for the first time since 1994

DTM
Ford to return to DTM for the first time since 1994
2024 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Mexican GP
2024 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico
Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage
Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions

Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions
Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global