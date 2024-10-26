All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Mexican GP

Horner reveals Alonso held Red Bull F1 switch talks in 2024

Alonso tested the waters at Red Bull before committing to Aston Martin in April

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Pole Man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Pole Man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has publicly acknowledged his team held preliminary talks with Fernando Alonso at the start of 2024 as both the Spaniard and the team weighed up their future options.

Alonso signed a new contract with Aston Martin in April until the end of the 2026 season, which also includes provision to stay with the British brand beyond his grand prix driving days as an ambassador, calling it a "lifetime commitment".

Watch: Why the FIA rejected McLaren's petition - F1 Mexican GP Friday Reaction

At the time, Alonso explained that he had tested the waters at other teams before committing his future to Aston Martin, saying: “I did speak with other people as well. I think it’s normal when you enter negotiations, you need to listen to everyone else as well.

"It’s a normal procedure and I think it’s fair as well to listen to all the proposals and to see how the market moves. But in my head, Aston was the logical thing for me to do."

Read Also:

Horner has now confirmed that Red Bull was one of the parties Alonso and his manager Flavio Briatore had held exploratory talks with. Back then Red Bull was deciding on whether to extend Sergio Perez's contract and at the time it also didn't seem guaranteed that Max Verstappen would stay put while Red Bull was going through political upheaval.

"At that time, Sergio's contract hadn't been extended, so as Fernando is a seasoned operator, he always wants to know all of his options," Horner said. "Between him and his manager or advisor of many years, Flavio, they're always testing the market, and it just shows how hungry and competitive he is.

"He's still delivering at 42 years of age, or 43. He's still in great shape and it just shows that age is just a number. He's still a very, very capable grand prix driver, and given the tools, I'm sure he'd be at the front."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alonso's 400th grand prix appearance is being celebrated by Aston Martin and F1 at this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix, which led Horner to reminisce about two previous opportunities to sign the two-time world champion to his Red Bull outfit.

"At the end of his McLaren stint in 2008, I remember going to Madrid and pushing to get him in the car," Horner reflected. "We wanted to do a two-year deal, and he was only prepared to sign for one year. We were convinced he had a Ferrari contract in his back pocket at that point, so we didn't get to a deal.

"Had he come to us in 2009, maybe things could have looked slightly differently. Even halfway through the 2009 season, he was convinced if he got in our car, he could still win the championship that year.

"We then had a conversation; I remember meeting with him with Adrian [Newey] in the back of a hire car at Spa Airport. I think that was around 2011 or 2012, about coming across from Ferrari and then even as early as the beginning of this year. So, it's incredible the longevity that he's had, the competitiveness that he has, and the ability he has.

"Two world championships don't do him justice. He should have won more than that."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA stewards reject McLaren’s Right of Review petition over Norris’s Austin penalty
Next article F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico
McLaren disagrees with FIA review petition rejection over Norris’s US GP penalty

McLaren disagrees with FIA review petition rejection over Norris’s US GP penalty

Formula 1
Mexican GP
McLaren disagrees with FIA review petition rejection over Norris’s US GP penalty
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso to miss F1 Mexico GP media day through illness

Alonso to miss F1 Mexico GP media day through illness

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Alonso to miss F1 Mexico GP media day through illness
Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle

Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle

Formula 1
United States GP
Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
FIA stewards reject McLaren’s Right of Review petition over Norris’s Austin penalty

FIA stewards reject McLaren’s Right of Review petition over Norris’s Austin penalty

Formula 1
United States GP
FIA stewards reject McLaren’s Right of Review petition over Norris’s Austin penalty
Verstappen's Friday "useless" after engine issue hampered Mexico GP practice

Verstappen's Friday "useless" after engine issue hampered Mexico GP practice

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Verstappen's Friday "useless" after engine issue hampered Mexico GP practice
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Latest news

Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico
Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage
Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions

Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions
Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global