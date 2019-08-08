Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts slight revenue increase compared to 2018

shares
comments
Formula 1 posts slight revenue increase compared to 2018
By:
Aug 8, 2019, 1:19 PM

The Formula One Group enjoyed a modest increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018 – despite one of the most lucrative races falling earlier in the year.

Within the overall results for the Liberty Media Group announced on Thursday, F1's revenues rose from $585m to $620m for the April to June period, while operating income rose from $14m to $26m.

The 10 teams enjoyed an increase in their combined payments from $307m to $335m compared with the same period last year, with the number linked directly to the overall revenue increase.

Revenues increased despite the Bahrain GP, which pays one of the biggest hosting fees of the season, having taken place in the first quarter this year.

Read Also:

Seven grands prix were held in the second quarter in both 2018 and 2019, but this year Bahrain was replaced on the list by the less lucrative Austrian event, which just squeezed into the period on June 30th.

That change also hit Paddock Club revenue, as Bahrain generates more VIP interest than Austria.

Liberty Media explained the overall change in revenues: "Race promotion revenue decreased due to the differing fees associated with specific races held in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018, partially offset by rate increases in the underlying contracts.

"Broadcast revenue increased primarily due to contractual rate increases. Advertising and sponsorship revenue increased due to revenue from new sponsorship agreements entered into beginning in the second half of 2018.

"Other F1 revenue decreased in the second quarter primarily due to the mix of races, which resulted in lower TV production and Paddock Club revenue."

CEO Chase Carey insisted that F1 will hit its financial targets for this year.

"F1 heads into our summer break on the heels of some unforgettable races," said Carey. "We're excited by the growing competitiveness of Red Bull and Ferrari the return of Honda as a winning engine supplier.

"We were thrilled to announce that season two of the Netflix Series 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' will air in 2020 and will feature all ten teams. We are pleased with our growth in revenue and profitability and on target to hit our goals for 2019."

Next article
F1 still has no better solution for oil spills - Masi

Previous article

F1 still has no better solution for oil spills - Masi

Next article

Cost cap the "cornerstone" for potential new F1 teams

Cost cap the "cornerstone" for potential new F1 teams
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.