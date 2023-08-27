F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, round 13 of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at Zandvoort.
Verstappen will start ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes) in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Friday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Logan Sargeant caused a red flag in Q3 when he shunted his Williams, and a second was required for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Dutch Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Norris
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
| Delay
[s]
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'10.567
|-
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.104
|0.537
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.294
|0.727
|4
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'11.419
|0.852
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'11.506
|0.939
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'11.754
|1.187
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'11.880
|1.313
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.938
|1.371
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'12.665
|2.098
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'16.748
|6.181
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'20.121
|9.554
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'20.128
|9.561
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'20.151
|9.584
|14
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'20.250
|9.683
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'22.067
|11.500
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'22.110
|11.543
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'20.230
|9.663
|3-place penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton during qualifying
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'22.192
|11.625
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'22.260
|11.693
|20
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'23.420
|12.853
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q1?
Qualifying began on a soaked track surface and all cars ran intermediate tyres throughout.
Verstappen was one of many to suffer early offs into the gravel at Turn 1, complaining he had “no grip”.
Alex Albon set 1m20.939s in his Williams just before the rain returned, 0.026s faster than Verstappen and three tenths up on the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and Liam Lawson, 2.4s off the pace subbing for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.
Dutch Grand Prix Q1 results: Albon fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'20.939
|12
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'20.965
|0.026
|12
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'21.231
|0.292
|12
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'21.276
|0.337
|12
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'21.321
|0.382
|12
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'21.345
|0.406
|12
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'21.570
|0.631
|12
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'21.735
|0.796
|11
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'21.781
|0.842
|12
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'21.840
|0.901
|11
|11
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'21.891
|0.952
|10
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'21.919
|0.980
|13
|13
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'21.972
|1.033
|13
|14
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'22.019
|1.080
|12
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'22.036
|1.097
|13
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'22.067
|1.128
|12
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'22.110
|1.171
|12
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'22.192
|1.253
|11
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'22.260
|1.321
|12
|20
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'23.420
|2.481
|12
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q2?
The track was still wet, so all cars ran on inters again, but it dried quickly towards the end.
Verstappen topped the session by half a second with 1m18.856s, ahead of Piastri and Albon.
Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll, whose Aston Martin was pipped by Sargeant’s Williams in the dying moments by 0.054s, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).
UPDATE: Tsunoda was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Hamilton. He will start 17th.
Dutch Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Piastri
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'18.856
|11
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'19.392
|0.536
|10
|3
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'19.399
|0.543
|10
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'19.429
|0.573
|10
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'19.600
|0.744
|10
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'19.620
|0.764
|11
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'19.769
|0.913
|11
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'19.856
|1.000
|11
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'19.929
|1.073
|11
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'20.067
|1.211
|11
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'20.121
|1.265
|10
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'20.128
|1.272
|10
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'20.151
|1.295
|10
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'20.230
|1.374
|10
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'20.250
|1.394
|10
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q3?
The track was ready for slicks at last, with Albon setting the pace at 1m15.743s before team-mate Sargeant crashed heavily at Turn 2, causing a red flag.
After a lengthy delay, McLaren took a 1-2 at the resumption with Norris ahead of Piastri on 1m12.049s, with Verstappen three tenths in arrears. But another red flag was required soon after when Leclerc understeered off into the tyrewall at Turn 9.
The session restarted with four minutes to go, with Verstappen lowering the bar to 1m10.567s. Norris got to within 0.537s of that, with Russell going third for Mercedes, ahead of Albon, Fernando Alonso (Aston), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Piastri, Leclerc and Sargeant.
Dutch Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'10.567
|8
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.104
|0.537
|7
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.294
|0.727
|9
|4
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'11.419
|0.852
|10
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'11.506
|0.939
|9
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'11.754
|1.187
|9
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'11.880
|1.313
|9
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.938
|1.371
|9
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'12.665
|2.098
|5
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'16.748
|6.181
|3
