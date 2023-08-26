Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton says rivals impeding him in Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix qualifying didn't make a difference to his elimination from Q2.
Hamilton only qualified 13th at Zandvoort after struggling to replicate his early Friday pace in his Mercedes W14.
The seven-time world champion was caught out by several drivers blocking him on his flying laps, first by both Aston Martins in Q1 and then by AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda in Q2.
But afterwards, Hamilton conceded that his Mercedes was just too slow regardless of traffic, missing the cut to Logan Sargeant's Williams in 10th by a mere 0.084s.
"It didn't make any difference," Hamilton replied when his moment with Tsunoda had cost him a spot in Q3.
"A few of the others got in the way on the previous laps. Tsunoda was in the way a little bit, but it didn't lose me time. I was just slow today."
Hamilton had already flagged on Friday night that the car had gone in the wrong direction from an encouraging FP1 to a more difficult FP2.
Overnight work on the set-up did not allow Hamilton to regain the feeling he had in the car on Friday morning, while team-mate George Russell qualified third with a last-ditch effort.
"Honestly, the car didn't feel too great after P2," Hamilton explained.
"It felt great in P1 and I've just not had that feeling ever since, so not really sure what it is."
"It's just... the car has been difficult. I'll try and turn the negative from today to a positive tomorrow. I'm too far from enough for a podium probably."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14
Photo by: Erik Junius
Wolff: Stewards "must be harsh" with impeding penalties
The Q1 incident of Fernando Alonso impeding Hamilton wasn't deemed to warrant further investigation, possibly because the Spaniard was stuck behind other slow cars himself.
Following post-qualifying investigations, Tsunoda was docked three places on the grid, while Stroll escaped without further action.
Speaking before those two verdicts were announced, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said he felt the stewards must act stronger on penalising clear impeding offences, to force teams and drivers to take greater care to avoid them.
"The answer is penalise, penalise," he said. "If you know you don't go to prison when you cheat at tax, you cheat at tax, so I don't understand why these things are not penalised.
"It was a clear impeding with some drivers in Q1 and Tsunoda, he's a nice guy, but he impeded Lewis on his quick lap, he didn't move from the dry line.
"You could say yeah, he dived into the inside and it didn't look like it cost much, but going from a dry line into a wet line, that can cost [time] and I think a tenth would have put him into Q3.
"So you need to be harsh with penalties and then people will again look in their mirrors."
Additional reporting by Matt Kew
Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut
Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash
Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive
Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive
F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort
F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag
F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag
Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1
Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1 Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit
Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit
Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win
Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival
IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.