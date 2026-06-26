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F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli tops FP2 to complete perfect Friday

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F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli tops FP2 to complete perfect Friday
Practice report
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli tops FP2 to complete perfect Friday

The Mercedes championship leader topped both Friday practice sessions at the Red Bull Ring

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli completed a perfect Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix by going fastest in second practice.

The Mercedes driver beat McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with a 1m07.014s after also topping FP1 on an extremely hot day at the Red Bull Ring.

Such heat caused a unique challenge as, although the start of FP2 saw drivers frantically hit the 49C track on either medium or hard rubber, the opening stage was defined by reliability woes.

Alex Albon reported “no power” inside his Williams, Arvid Lindblad had trouble with his VCARB 03, whereas Sergio Perez stopped at Turn 6 due to his Cadillac overheating.

That caused a brief virtual safety car and it was only soon after that Antonelli became the first driver to beat his own FP1 benchmark (1m07.796s) with a 1m07.657s on medium tyres.

But his time would only be the pacesetter temporarily, with qualifying sim runs on the soft tyre kicking in after 30 minutes and Piastri soon toppled Antonelli.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The McLaren driver set a 1m07.251s, which team-mate Norris and Lewis Hamilton soon respectively got within 0.088s and 0.360s of, before a 1m07.209s put Antonelli top again.

This was where the championship leader started to hit his stride because it was with 20 minutes remaining that he improved again to a 1m07.014s, 0.195s quicker than his previous best lap.

That would subsequently go unbeaten with teams returning to the harder compounds for the final stages, leaving McLaren to complete the top three and bounce back from its reliability woes in FP1.

Best of the rest was fourth-placed Max Verstappen, who was 0.550s off the pace after setting a 1m07.564s late in the soft tyre window ahead of Hamilton (1m07.611s) in fifth.

It was an underwhelming session for Antonelli’s team-mate George Russell, who only mustered sixth on a 1m07.637s with each lap looking a challenge for the Mercedes title hopeful.

That time put the Briton 0.121s faster than seventh-placed Isack Hadjar who, like Red Bull team-mate Verstappen, consistently struggled with a drop of engine RPM at Turn 3.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (+0.841s), Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson (+1.221s) and Audi sophomore Gabriel Bortoleto (+1.286s) respectively completed the top 10. 

F1 Austrian GP: FP2 results 

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 32

1'07.014

   S 232.393
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 32

+0.237

1'07.251

 0.237 S 231.574
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 32

+0.325

1'07.339

 0.088 S 231.271
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.550

1'07.564

 0.225 S 230.501
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+0.597

1'07.611

 0.047 S 230.341
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.623

1'07.637

 0.026 S 230.252
7 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 28

+0.744

1'07.758

 0.121 S 229.841
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 35

+0.841

1'07.855

 0.097 S 229.512
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 34

+1.221

1'08.235

 0.380 S 228.234
10 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 30

+1.286

1'08.300

 0.065 S 228.017
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 33

+1.362

1'08.376

 0.076 S 227.764
12 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 29

+1.364

1'08.378

 0.002 S 227.757
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 33

+1.518

1'08.532

 0.154 S 227.245
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 32

+1.545

1'08.559

 0.027 S 227.156
15 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 33

+1.816

1'08.830

 0.271 S 226.261
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 30

+1.817

1'08.831

 0.001 S 226.258
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.824

1'08.838

 0.007 S 226.235
18 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 30

+2.117

1'09.131

 0.293 S 225.276
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 27

+3.530

1'10.544

 1.413 S 220.764
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 32

+3.684

1'10.698

 0.154 S 220.283
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 6

+4.293

1'11.307

 0.609 M 218.402
22 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 2

 

      
View full results

Photos from Austrian GP - Friday 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
The Williams team excercises

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team R26

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team R26 aero paint

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Ferrari rear technical detail

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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