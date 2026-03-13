Skip to main content

Statistics
Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 2025 qualifying head-to-head: Chinese GP

Here's how things stand in 2026 team-mate duels following sprint qualifying at Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix.

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate battles.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

McLaren

Oscar Piastri

1-1

(1-0 without sprints)

 Lando Norris

5

 Australia Australia

6

(+0.095s in Q3)

5

(+0.083s in SQ3)

 China China (sprint)

3

Mercedes

George Russell 2-0

(1-0 without sprints)

 Kimi Antonelli

1

 Australia Australia

2

(+0.293s in Q3)
1 China China (sprint)

2

(+0.289s in SQ3)

Red Bull

Max Verstappen 1-1

(0-1 without sprints)

 Isack Hadjar
no lap time in Q1 – went off Australia Australia

3
8 China China (sprint)

10

(+0.469s in SQ3)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

1-1

(1-0 without sprints)

 Lewis Hamilton
4 Australia Australia

7

(+0.151s in Q3)

6

(+0.367s in SQ3)

 China China (sprint)

4

Williams

Alexander Albon 0-1

(0-0 without sprints)

 Carlos Sainz

15

 Australia Australia DNS

18

(+0.544s in SQ1)

 China China (sprint)

17

Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad 0-2

(0-2 without sprints)

 Liam Lawson

9

(+1.253s in Q3)

 Australia Australia

8

15

(+0.334s in SQ2)

 China China (sprint) 13

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll 0-1

(0-0 without sprints)

 Fernando Alonso
DNS Australia Australia

17

20

(+0.570s in SQ1)

 China China (sprint) 19

Haas

Esteban Ocon 0-2

(0-1 without sprints)

 Oliver Bearman

13

(+0.180s in Q2)

 Australia Australia

12

12

(+0.138s in SQ2)

 China China (sprint) 9

Audi

Nico Hulkenberg 1-1

(0-1 without sprints)

 Gabriel Bortoleto

11

(+0.082s in Q2)

 Australia Australia

10
11 China China (sprint)

14

(+0.139s in SQ2)

Alpine

Pierre Gasly 2-0

(1-0 without sprints)

 Franco Colapinto

14

 Australia Australia

16

(+0.769s in Q2)
7 China China (sprint)

16

(+0.922s in SQ2)

Cadillac

Sergio Perez 1-0

(1-0 without sprints)

 Valtteri Bottas

18

 Australia Australia

19

(+0.639s in Q1)

DNS

 China China (sprint) 21

