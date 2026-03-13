F1 2025 qualifying head-to-head: Chinese GP
Here's how things stand in 2026 team-mate duels following sprint qualifying at Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate battles.
This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.
When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.
McLaren
|Oscar Piastri
|
1-1
(1-0 without sprints)
|Lando Norris
|
5
|Australia
|
6
(+0.095s in Q3)
|
5
(+0.083s in SQ3)
|China (sprint)
|
3
Mercedes
|George Russell
|2-0
(1-0 without sprints)
|Kimi Antonelli
|
1
|Australia
|
2
(+0.293s in Q3)
|1
|China (sprint)
|
2
(+0.289s in SQ3)
Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|1-1
(0-1 without sprints)
|Isack Hadjar
|no lap time in Q1 – went off
|Australia
|
3
|8
|China (sprint)
|
10
(+0.469s in SQ3)
Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|
1-1
(1-0 without sprints)
|Lewis Hamilton
|4
|Australia
|
7
(+0.151s in Q3)
|
6
(+0.367s in SQ3)
|China (sprint)
|
4
Williams
|Alexander Albon
|0-1
(0-0 without sprints)
|Carlos Sainz
|
15
|Australia
|DNS
|
18
(+0.544s in SQ1)
|China (sprint)
|
17
Racing Bulls
|Arvid Lindblad
|0-2
(0-2 without sprints)
|Liam Lawson
|
9
(+1.253s in Q3)
|Australia
|
8
|
15
(+0.334s in SQ2)
|China (sprint)
|13
Aston Martin
|Lance Stroll
|0-1
(0-0 without sprints)
|Fernando Alonso
|DNS
|Australia
|
17
|
20
(+0.570s in SQ1)
|China (sprint)
|19
Haas
|Esteban Ocon
|0-2
(0-1 without sprints)
|Oliver Bearman
|
13
(+0.180s in Q2)
|Australia
|
12
|
12
(+0.138s in SQ2)
|China (sprint)
|9
Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|1-1
(0-1 without sprints)
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|
11
(+0.082s in Q2)
|Australia
|
10
|11
|China (sprint)
|
14
(+0.139s in SQ2)
Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|2-0
(1-0 without sprints)
|Franco Colapinto
|
14
|Australia
|
16
(+0.769s in Q2)
|7
|China (sprint)
|
16
(+0.922s in SQ2)
Cadillac
|Sergio Perez
|1-0
(1-0 without sprints)
|Valtteri Bottas
|
18
|Australia
|
19
(+0.639s in Q1)
|
DNS
|China (sprint)
|21
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 2025 qualifying head-to-head: Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: George Russell takes sprint pole in Mercedes 1-2
F1 Chinese GP: Sprint qualifying, Saturday sprint race schedule, weather, and how to watch
Oscar Piastri opens up on "strange coincidence" after repeating 2015 Daniil Kvyat moment
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?
Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute
Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments