Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Motorsport Blog
Topic

Motorsport Blog

Main Innovation Strategy
Previous Next
Formula 1 / News

Debate: Can Ferrari find a way back?

shares
comments
Debate: Can Ferrari find a way back?
By:
1h ago

Whilst Mercedes make history, Ferrari are left wondering how they can stop their run of form and return to winning ways.

Mercedes' crushing victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was their fifth one-two of the season, and has given the Silver Arrows a 96-point lead in the constructors' championship. 

By contrast, Ferrari haven't had a one-two finish since the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix, and have only managed the feat on two occasions in the hybrid era.

If more salty statistics were to be rubbed into Ferrari's wounds, their last five one-two finishes start as far back as the 2008 French Grand Prix.

In order to overturn Mercedes' lead, Ferrari now need to out-score their rivals by an average of six points over the remainder of 2019.

Listen: Jake Boxall-Legge and Scott Mitchell join Edd Straw to review the Spanish Grand Prix.

Even in the early stages of the development race Mercedes appear to have out-performed Ferrari, with the team principal Mattia Binotto conceding that, whilst their updates had worked, they weren't enough to outdo the championship leaders.

With Ferrari also seemingly unable to stop their drivers getting in the way of each other, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been able to take podium positions away from them, widening the gap further between the two fastest teams.

Read Also:

Looking at their chances at the next Grand Prix, Mercedes' last couple of attempts at the Monaco Grand Prix have ended up as 'damage limitation' races rather than a challenge for the race win, but a successful visit to the streets of Monte Carlo might determine whether or not the W10 starts being recognised as a car for all venues.

Do you think Ferrari have a chance of fighting back? Have Ferrari been slow at dishing out team orders? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Next article
Spanish GP: Best of team radio

Previous article

Spanish GP: Best of team radio

Next article

Ferrari believes it used team orders at "the right moment"

Ferrari believes it used team orders at "the right moment"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Tags innovation
Author Luke Murphy
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Barcelona test key to regaining pace Renault "had to give away" Barcelona May testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Barcelona test key to regaining pace Renault "had to give away"

21m ago
Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle Article
Formula 1

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong Article
Formula 1

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong

Latest videos
'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here' 10:50
Formula 1

'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here'

16h ago
Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP 08:33
Formula 1

Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP

May 11, 2019

News in depth
Barcelona test key to regaining pace Renault "had to give away"
Formula 1

Barcelona test key to regaining pace Renault "had to give away"

Ferrari believes it used team orders at "the right moment"
Formula 1

Ferrari believes it used team orders at "the right moment"

Spanish GP: Best of team radio
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Best of team radio

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.